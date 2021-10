Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who had criticized military leadership on social media for the poorly executed US exit from the Afghan war, has been charged with six crimes in a special court-martial. This vindictive act of disproportionate punishment of a US citizen, who simply exercised his constitutional right to free speech, demonstrates the Pentagon’s double-standard when it comes to dealing with those who challenge what the military calls “chain of command.”

