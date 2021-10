It is clear that animals experience pain. The importance of recognizing the presence of pain and providing pain control have become vital aspects of optimal health. Pain is a complex experience that has been divided into two basic components: 1) the sensory part of the pain stimuli and 2) the mental and emotional perception of the unpleasant sensation. This means that pain is not just the sensation you feel but also how it makes you feel and the memories that it evokes. Conditions like the level of inflammation at the site of injury and the activity of the nerve feedback loops impact on the intensity of the pain sensation.

