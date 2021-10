Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are continuing to push for changes to Wisconsin abortion laws, despite previous vetoes from Gov. Tony Evers. A state Assembly committee heard several hours of testimony on Thursday on a number of bills that would put new requirements and restrictions on abortion providers and cut off state funding for Planned Parenthood. Four of the bills were approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature last session and later vetoed by the governor.

