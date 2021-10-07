You Must Try The Specialty Pizzas And Cupcakes At This Pizza Joint And Bakery In New Mexico

When you are craving a delicious slice of pizza, there are pizza joints all over New Mexico. However, when you are looking for pizza in the Land of Enchantment that is not only delicious but is also unique, head to the small town of Cedar Crest and stop at Trail Rider Pizza. At this pizza joint, your taste buds will love the specialty pizzas and you won’t want to leave without an incredible cupcake or another baked good.

Trail Rider Pizza may look like your traditional pizza restaurant in New Mexico but once you step inside and take a bite of one of their many food items on the menu, you’ll know this place to eat in New Mexico is one-of-a-kind.

Trail Rider Pizza operated out of a small trailer for more than 12 years. In 2018, it made the move to Triangle Plaza in Cedar Crest.

This pizza joint in New Mexico offers all of your traditional pizza favorites like pepperoni, Hawaiian, and veggie. All of the ingredients are prepared fresh including the dough, sauce, and toppings.

The breadsticks, garlic knots, and wings will make your mouth water and are the perfect additions to any meal.

The menu at Trail Rider Pizza in New Mexico is also filled with salads, sandwiches, and calzones. There are numerous vegan specialties on the menu to choose from as well.

However, if you really want a true Trail Rider Pizza experience, order one of the many specialty pizzas on the menu. You’ll definitely want a slice from the Cheeseburger Pickle Pizza.

The Tijeras Pizza is another popular specialty pizza that you’ll definitely want to try. This pizza features mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, yellow squash, pine nuts, spinach, and ricotta cheese.

Just make sure you leave room for one of the many baked goods at Trail Rider Pizza. This pizza joint is also a tasty bakery. All of the baked goods are made from scratch and in-house. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

You won’t want to leave without trying a cupcake.

Grab one or two (or three!) sweet treats to take home. You won’t regret the decision!

This pizza features an olive oil base and is topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing.

