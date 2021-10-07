CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Must Try The Specialty Pizzas And Cupcakes At This Pizza Joint And Bakery In New Mexico

By Courtnie Erickson
Only In New Mexico
Only In New Mexico
 4 days ago

When you are craving a delicious slice of pizza, there are pizza joints all over New Mexico. However, when you are looking for pizza in the Land of Enchantment that is not only delicious but is also unique, head to the small town of Cedar Crest and stop at Trail Rider Pizza. At this pizza joint, your taste buds will love the specialty pizzas and you won’t want to leave without an incredible cupcake or another baked good.

Trail Rider Pizza may look like your traditional pizza restaurant in New Mexico but once you step inside and take a bite of one of their many food items on the menu, you’ll know this place to eat in New Mexico is one-of-a-kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elmr2_0cKM0O3g00
Christopher Coluci/Google

Trail Rider Pizza operated out of a small trailer for more than 12 years. In 2018, it made the move to Triangle Plaza in Cedar Crest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NHQl_0cKM0O3g00
Andrea Thede/Google

This pizza joint in New Mexico offers all of your traditional pizza favorites like pepperoni, Hawaiian, and veggie. All of the ingredients are prepared fresh including the dough, sauce, and toppings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDgN3_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

The breadsticks, garlic knots, and wings will make your mouth water and are the perfect additions to any meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtnJw_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

The menu at Trail Rider Pizza in New Mexico is also filled with salads, sandwiches, and calzones. There are numerous vegan specialties on the menu to choose from as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuyZN_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

However, if you really want a true Trail Rider Pizza experience, order one of the many specialty pizzas on the menu. You’ll definitely want a slice from the Cheeseburger Pickle Pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFLRZ_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook
This pizza features an olive oil base and is topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing.

The Tijeras Pizza is another popular specialty pizza that you’ll definitely want to try. This pizza features mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, yellow squash, pine nuts, spinach, and ricotta cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avdwC_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

Just make sure you leave room for one of the many baked goods at Trail Rider Pizza. This pizza joint is also a tasty bakery. All of the baked goods are made from scratch and in-house. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuTlW_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

You won’t want to leave without trying a cupcake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IVY5_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

Grab one or two (or three!) sweet treats to take home. You won’t regret the decision!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yph5k_0cKM0O3g00
Trail Rider Pizza/Facebook

To learn more about Trail Rider Pizza in New Mexico, click here . Don’t forget to follow this pizza joint and bakery on Facebook .

Have you ever eaten at Trail Rider Pizza? If so, we want to hear all about your experience in the comments! What did you order at this pizza joint?

Do you want to learn more about Cedar Crest, a charming small town near the Sandia Mountains? Check out this article .

The post You Must Try The Specialty Pizzas And Cupcakes At This Pizza Joint And Bakery In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State .

