Back for One More Ride, Kenny Pickett Has Risen to New Heights for Pitt
Ken Pickett couldn’t help but wonder whether this was best for his son. As a father, he wanted to do what was best for his son while still allowing him the freedom to pursue his heart’s desires, but as the minutes inside the car turned to hours, Ken wondered what kid would want to drive two and a half hours every weekend to football practice. What kid would want to give up spending time with his friends on a nice weekend to go train?pittsburghsportsnow.com
