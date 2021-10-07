World Dairy Expo Announces Changes For 2022

World Dairy Expo may have just wrapped up its 2021 event back in Madison, WI, but the organization has already unveiled changed for the 2022 Expo. “Some would say it’s changes that are well overdue, others were caught a little off guard by it,” noted World Dairy Expo’s Katie Schmitt. “So, in 2022 World Dairy Expo will be a six day event, starting on Sunday with youth contest, Monday is when the dairy cattle show will begin and Tuesday is when the trade show begins. And then everything ends all cohesively on Friday, so a lot of the features that we love at World Dairy Expo are back in 22, they’re just going to have a new home on a different day.”