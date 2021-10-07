As drought continues in the West, a Senate subcommittee looks into the Colorado River

Drought is affecting our region and far beyond. With its reaching effects, it’s no surprise the attention it has garnered, this time in an exploration news piece in National Geographic. The article, published on October 5th, is titled, ‘Exploring an epic Colorado river during record-breaking drought’ and it follows a 6-day trip down the Yampa River that took place in August. Unfortunately, the journey was spent hiking the river as much as it was rafting on it, thanks to the drought. The most powerful moment on the river during their trip was noted as being at the confluence with the Green River thanks to the releases from Flaming Gorge. Their goal to travel the last 50 miles of the Yampa through Dinosaur National Monument proved to be an incredible struggle described at one point as a “Yampa cross-fit class”. Find the entire feature on www.nationalgeographic.com.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO