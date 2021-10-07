CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

By Levi Edwards
Raiders
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"How about they score first and not play from behind every game?" This is the NFL; scores don't just come easy in this league. But yes, it would be fantastic if the Raiders could start games much faster. I've already gone into great detail regarding the team's first half offensive woes in my key matchups for the week. It truly is an eyesore for the Silver and Black, and while it's great to see how resilient they have been to torch teams in the second half, the first half counts for something too. And that was proven last Monday in Los Angeles.

Derek Carr
Chicago Bears
NFL
Football
Sports
