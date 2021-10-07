Marty B’s Coffee coming soon to Bartonville

About four years after Marty B’s opened in Bartonville, owner Marty Bryan is getting ready to open a new coffee shop next to his popular eatery. Marty B’s Coffee is under construction next to Marty B’s, 2664 FM 407 East, and is expected to open by late winter, Bryan said. It’ll be a large, modern Hill Country ranch-inspired coffee shop with 31-foot-tall ceilings, lounge areas, a drive-thru, conference room, large fireplace and more for customers to “unwind, connect and enjoy an amazing cup of coffee,” Bryan said. The architecture and design will complement the Marty B’s atmosphere, but it’ll be a bit “lighter and airy” and more intimate and quiet than the restaurant next door.