CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Biden's investment in rapid Covid-19 tests is a good start, but not nearly enough, experts say

By By Jen Christensen, CNN
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for a rapid at-home Covid-19 test now might remind you of what it was like to hunt for toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. They've been hard to find for months. The tests are in such hight demand, and in such short supply, that CVS has put a limit on how many tests customers can buy. They're so precious, some people have even started bringing them to dinner parties to give away as hostess gifts, instead of wine or flowers.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pcr Testing#Acon Laboratories#White House
healthday.com

U.S. to Buy $1 Billion Worth of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday that it plans to purchase $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests and take other actions to quadruple the number of tests available to Americans by December. By the end of the year, the number of at-home...
PUBLIC HEALTH
siouxlandproud.com

COVID-19 rapid test shortage leaves Siouxlanders waiting for results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Demand for COVID testing has increased since last year according to health officials, but patients may find same-day COVID-19 test results in short supply. Some Siouxland urgent care clinics may not have rapid testing available for patients, leaving them to wait up to three days...
SIOUX CITY, IA
thegazette.com

It’s 2021 and most Iowans still don’t have access to affordable, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests

In a flashback to the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowans are having trouble finding tests. It represents a remarkable failure of state and federal governments that after the better part of two years, there still is not easy access to rapid at-home COVID tests. The technology exists but the government chooses not to make it available to us.
IOWA STATE
Lancaster Online

Federal government's failure on COVID-19 rapid test kits has helped to prolong pandemic [editorial]

THE ISSUE: "Rapid COVID-19 tests are considered a critical tool for bringing the pandemic under control by identifying active infections and minimizing outbreaks," LNP | LancasterOnline's Nicole C. Brambila reported in Thursday's edition. But it's incredibly difficult to find over-the-counter rapid tests, which can be self-administered in the home, in Lancaster County. "None of the pharmacy chains LNP | LancasterOnline contacted in Lancaster County — CVS, Giant, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Weis — had home tests on their shelves Wednesday," Brambila reported.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KARK

5 quick questions about rapid COVID-19 tests

(Baptist Health) – Rapid antigen COVID-19 testing could be an important tool in the fight against the pandemic. These tests give quick results and are easy to use, and U.S. officials want to make them more widely available. So what exactly are they? Here are answers to some common questions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC10

Rapid COVID-19 tests in short supply in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — Sarah Voit likes to keep 10 to 15 rapid test kits on hand in case any of the residents of the Family Emergency Shelter Coalition in Hayward need to be tested for COVID-19. They’ve had some infection scares, and the antigen tests — which return results in minutes — have been crucial to curbing the virus in the family shelter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests may not be as accurate as PCR tests

HOUSTON, Texas -- As things open back up, we're seeing some places require COVID-19 testing. At-home rapid COVID tests can produce results in minutes. To find out how they work and just how effective they are, ABC13 went to the experts for some answers. What are at-home COVID tests?. "They're...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Biden plans $1 billion push to boost rapid COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will announce a $1 billion purchase of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, an additional investment geared at expanding the availability of such products in the coming months, a White House official said. Along with the authorization of another at-home test product on Monday, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Duluth COVID-19 testing expands as cases spread rapidly

DULUTH – The state has reopened Saturday COVID-19 testing in Duluth, and more free testing sites have opened on the Iron Range, as infections continue to rise rapidly in the region. "We are hearing numerous concerns from people about how difficult it has been to access COVID tests the last...
DULUTH, MN
Benzinga

Employer Demand For Rapid COVID-19 Tests Deepen Shortage In US: Reuters

In recent weeks, an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests from U.S. employers has deepened the shortage of rapid tests and is driving up testing programs costs. What Happened: The rush to stockpile tests comes after the White House said it plans to mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff at businesses with over 100 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mybergen.com

GS Labs COVID-19 Rapid Testing in Paramus

GS Labs is offering three different types of COVID rapid testing: rapid antigen, rapid antibody, and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. The testing method will be based on supply. We will accommodate test preference as long as we have the supplies. These tests have received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA to diagnose COVID-19 infections.
PARAMUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy