Biden's investment in rapid Covid-19 tests is a good start, but not nearly enough, experts say
The search for a rapid at-home Covid-19 test now might remind you of what it was like to hunt for toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. They've been hard to find for months. The tests are in such hight demand, and in such short supply, that CVS has put a limit on how many tests customers can buy. They're so precious, some people have even started bringing them to dinner parties to give away as hostess gifts, instead of wine or flowers.www.kimt.com
