Hunters can expect a fair-to-good deer hunting season, but with some caveats. Portions of the Clearwater Region and some other localized areas are in the midst of an Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease outbreak that will likely to continue until areas get a hard frost, which will kills gnats that are the carriers of the disease. You can get updates on the EHD outbreak on the Clearwater Region webpage.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO