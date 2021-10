I recently bought a few halved and quartered organic, free-range chickens from my friend's farm. This was an affordable way to stock up our freezer for cooler-weather meals. Last night I made a 5 1/2-pound chicken in my slow cooker and it was literally falling off the bone. We had the most tender and juicy chicken ever, with plenty of leftovers for tacos, salad or soup later in the week. It was so easy.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO