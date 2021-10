ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A short-term deal to avoid the U.S. debt limit crisis is a positive step forward that gives the country some breathing room, the White House said on Thursday.

“This is a positive step forward, but we shouldn’t be in this position,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)