CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. reflects on first four starts in Kansas City

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zt4QI_0cKLjjlK00

One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest offseason moves was the acquisition of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from Baltimore for their first-round pick in the 2021 draft and more draft capital. The trade gave the team a cornerstone for their rebuilt offensive line that was assembled to keep MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his feet after the unit was exposed in February’s Super Bowl.

Now four games into his career as a Chief, Brown is adjusting well to his role in Kansas City’s high-octane offense. He spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s practice about the chemistry that’s been building while he had protected Mahomes this season. He gave credit to the coaching staff in his comments, noting the line’s progression through the early part of the Chiefs’ schedule.

“I definitely feel it’s something that’s gotten better,” Brown said of playing with the NFL’s top quarterback. “And we’ve gotten better as an offense and offensive line as the weeks have gone on since we’ve been here and we’ve been able to grow together, learn together. Learning from coach [Andy] Heck and all those different things, so we’re all just trying to do our job to the best of our abilities.”

Though certainly valuable in pass protection, Brown’s upside as a road grader in the run game is equally intriguing. Kansas City isn’t necessarily known for their production on the ground, but as they seek to become more well-rounded offensively, Brown is a key cog in the machine that will help the Chiefs stay dynamic as the season wears on.

Speaking on the turnaround last week when the team ran the ball, he again deferred credit to the game plan put in place by Andy Reid. He also emphasized that run blocking is a team effort that requires all five linemen to work together.

“[It is] just a combination of coach’s [Andy Reid] schemes, a combination of all of us being on the same page and executing our fundamentals at a high level,” Brown explained. “I think Sunday was just a taste a little bit of what we can do. We still weren’t spot on completely with a few different things, but we were able to make some good things happen in the run game and hopefully, we can continue to build on that and become a better team running the ball as time goes.”

Another week of strong play up front offensively will be crucial to beat Buffalo at home in game five, which would keep Kansas City in the mix atop the AFC West if Los Angeles or Las Vegas drop a game. All eyes will be on Brown, who will be protecting Mahomes’ blindside and setting the tone against the Bills in a must-win game for the Chiefs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Chiefs Fan Getting Knocked Out During Brawl at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Big Lead

Chiefs Superfan Gets Knocked Out By Another Fan

An NFL superfan got knocked out on Sunday. X-Factor, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan, apparently threw a effed around by throwing a water bottle and found out by getting punched by a fellow KC fan. Here is the end of the confrontation. You can see his silly hat popping right off his head.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
FanSided

Joe Montana gives the ultimate compliments to Patrick Mahomes

Joe Montana pays Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment. Joe Montana is just like us at home watching Patrick Mahomes do things at the quarterback position nobody has ever done before with the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s sort of the way nobody used to play,” said a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s Steve Young has harsh comment for Chiefs after loss

Steve Young offered a harsh comment about the Kansas City Chiefs following the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Young, who is one of the analysts on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” was talking about the Bills-Chiefs game prior to Monday night’s Colts-Ravens contest. Young said that the Chiefs had lost their “alpha dog” status in the AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Bills#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Mvp
chiefs.com

Patrick Mahomes on Sunday's Loss to the Chargers: "It's About How You Respond"

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-24, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a wild, back-and-forth game that featured multiple lead changes in the final quarter of play. Locked in a tie at 24 points apiece and with just two minutes remaining,...
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kansas City Chiefs roster

Current cap space: $2.8 million. This includes the estimated salary cap impacts of all known signings and releases. More information about that figure is available below the tables. Most recent transactions: LB Omari Cobb released from practice squad (9/14). TE Mark Vital Jr. signed to practice squad (9/13). WR Maurice...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce several roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 tilt against the Buffalo Bills. In a highly anticipated move, the Chiefs have activated second-year LB Willie Gay Jr. from injured reserve. Gay suffered a toe injury in preseason Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, he was placed on injured reserve to start the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy