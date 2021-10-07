Making the case for RPA and continuous process discovery, with UiPath VP and Coca-Cola İçecek CIO
A business is, at its core, an amalgam of processes working in tandem to achieve a set of results – a major one of which is profitability. These processes are created, implemented, and refined over time as the corporate entity scales, pivots, or reaches new heights of revenue and/or profitability. Of recent, technology-focused companies have also begun to invest in process automation, and solutions providers such as UiPath are at the forefront of the field.siliconangle.com
