CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Making the case for RPA and continuous process discovery, with UiPath VP and Coca-Cola İçecek CIO

By Victor Dabrinze
siliconangle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA business is, at its core, an amalgam of processes working in tandem to achieve a set of results – a major one of which is profitability. These processes are created, implemented, and refined over time as the corporate entity scales, pivots, or reaches new heights of revenue and/or profitability. Of recent, technology-focused companies have also begun to invest in process automation, and solutions providers such as UiPath are at the forefront of the field.

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Watch live: Open hybrid cloud and GitOps among topics slated for coverage at KubeCon, Oct. 13-15

One key trend worth watching at the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America event will be progress on the open hybrid cloud. The concept brings interoperability, workload portability and open-source software to the cloud computing environment. It has been widely discussed in company forums for major tech players, including Red Hat Inc., IBM Corp., Nutanix Inc. and AT&T Inc.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

VMware CTO reveals plans for the future amid shifting IT trends and internal changes

As VMware Inc. reinvents its technical vision and transforms into a cloud and subscription-based model, the company is looking to shape the future of enterprise cloud computing for the long haul. “There’s a lot of changes we’ve got to make internally,” said Kit Colbert (pictured), chief technology officer of VMware....
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

As microservices transform enterprise computing, architecture planning becomes more critical

Containers and cloud native development processes are changing the way the enterprise thinks about data storage management. With the current use of microservices, architecture planning is critically important, according to enterprise storage platform company Portworx Inc., a VMware Inc. partner. In fact, if organizations build architectures with forethought, then surprise escalations in scaling, as was the case early on during the pandemic, can take place without failures.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Elliptic raises $60M to make cryptocurrency safer for finance

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic Enterprises Ltd. announced today it has raised $60 million in new funds to expand its enterprise cryptocurrency asset risk management platform in the wake of increasing regulatory scrutiny. The Series C funding round was led by Evolution Equity Partners and joined by SoftBank Vision Fund 2....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpa#Process Mining#Uipath#Use Case#Uipath Vp#Coca Cola I Ecek Cio#Uipath Inc
siliconangle.com

Becoming ‘cloud smart’ – Why the future of cloud services depends on partnerships, not competition

It’s no secret that the pandemic has forced almost everyone and everything to undergo dramatic change. Businesses are especially rushing to adapt to a rapidly developing digital economy as remote services and interactions accelerate toward being a necessity. And companies such as VMware Inc. are stepping in as the unsung heroes in these situations, curating cloud solutions for customers globally and forging valuable professional relationships along the way.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Still in business, AR headset maker Magic Leap raises $500M in new funding

Augmented reality company Magic Leap Inc., which is surprisingly still in business, has raised $500 million in new funding to roll out its second-generation AR headset next year. Usually, when a company raises money, it discloses its investors, but Magic Leap didn’t name a single one in the new round....
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Google strengthens security for remote workers with Work Safer program

Google LLC is expanding its cybersecurity services with a new initiative announced today at Cloud Next ’21 targeted at smaller organizations that rely on legacy technology and lack the expertise to address the security challenges associated with remote work. Google Work Safer is a new program that gives companies access...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
siliconangle.com

TriggerMesh open-sources its application integration platform

Cloud-native integration platform company TriggerMesh Inc. said today it’s open-sourcing its flagship platform under the Apache Software License 3.0. The TriggerMesh Integration Platform makes it easy for enterprises to link together applications running in different clouds and on-premises data centers. That’s important, because most business applications need to integrate with other apps to perform business tasks.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

At Cloud Next, Google dives into distributed clouds, data and AI-infused products

Google LLC is giving enterprise customers more choice on where they want to run their cloud workloads. The company today launched Google Distributed Cloud, a new service that combines hardware and software to extend Google Cloud infrastructure to customers’ data centers and edge locations. That was just one of several new services and updates announced during a busy day at Google Cloud Next ’21.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Trilio highlights Kubernetes protection and enhanced support at KubeCon

Cloud-native data protection firm Trilio Data Inc. is highlighting its latest ransomware protection for Kubernetes as well as announcing new customers and support at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event in Los Angeles and virtually this week. Trilio for Kubernetes v2.5, announced in September, offers a comprehensive approach to ransomware protection...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Q&A: HPE’s Zerto acquisition expands GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud platform

Disaster recovery has become a “when” not “if” scenario. The past few years have seen cyberattack statistics shoot through the roof, and while disruptions caused by natural disasters are still a cause for concern, it’s the threat of a ransomware attack that makes security officers stress. Looking to lighten ransomware...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Google Cloud grows its partner ecosystem around big data, hybrid work and sustainability

Google Cloud is one of the most capable cloud computing platforms around, but it wouldn’t be what it is without the expertise of Google LLC’s vast ecosystem of partners. In the past few years Google Cloud has massively expanded that ecosystem, with regular announcements about new integrations, services and solutions provided by third-parties across a variety of industries and technologies. So it’s no surprise to learn Google Cloud is growing its ecosystem even more, with more than 20 new and expanded partnerships announced at Google Cloud Next ’21 today.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

AT&T new managed XDR extends threat detection and response

AT&T Inc. today launched a new managed extended detection and response service that extends threat detection and response from the endpoint to the network to the cloud, providing broad visibility. The AT&T Managed XDR solution features a cloud-based security platform with security threat analytics, machine learning and third-party connectors. The...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Pure Storage and NetApp bring more data management capabilities to cloud-native apps

Data storage companies Pure Storage Inc. and NetApp Inc. are pushing forward in their efforts to solve the problem of data portability for cloud-native software. Pure Storage today announced a major update to Portworx by Pure Storage’s PX-Backup platform, while NetApp unveiled an entirely new product as part of its Astra suite of Kubernetes storage solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Three steps to making remote work visible during the Great Wait

As technology has augmented and reshaped the way in which we work, companies remain divided on the future of work – and more specifically, where we’ll work. Whether you’re in favor of a full-time return or persistent remote working, newly developed variants have undoubtedly thrown a spanner in the works for corporations across the globe.
JOBS
siliconangle.com

Why successful customer service is about more than engagement

One of the most ubiquitous developments in the customer service business over the past decade is the growth in the number of ways that customers can engage with a company when they have an issue. From customer contact centers and websites to mobile apps and chatbots, customers today have a wide array of ways to get in touch with a brand when they have questions or need help.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Startup aims to apply AI to helping people overcome fear of public speaking

Seattle-based startup Yoodli Inc. has raised a $1 million pre-seed funding round to develop a novel application of artificial intelligence: helping people overcome their fear of public speaking. The company’s technology, which is still in development, uses a combination of machine learning and deep learning to analyze video clips of...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy