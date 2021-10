Photographer Elora Wilmot presents a photo gallery of the Alumni Softball Game at Herkimer College’s Fall Fest, October 2nd. Elora Wilmot is a freshman and a member of the softball team from Cazenovia, NY. She served as a yearbook sports editor and photographer throughout high school. Elora is drawn to photography because of the emotion someone can capture with a camera -- the way someone can relive a moment over and over again as though it happened yesterday.

HERKIMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO