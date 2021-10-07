CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who confirms new classic special edition boxset with Tom Baker

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Who has confirmed which classic season of the show is getting the remastered Blu-ray treatment next, and it's a fan-favourite Tom Baker one. Season 17 featured the Fourth Doctor travelling with his Time Lady company Romana, with The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy's Douglas Adams serving as script editor and providing the beloved story 'City of Death'. Davros and K9 also pop up throughout the run.

