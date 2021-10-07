CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Abdulrazak Gurnah: what you need to know about the Nobel prize-winning author

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 5 days ago

Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the 2021 Nobel prize for literature. The Tanzanian novelist, who is based in the UK, was awarded the prize for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”.

Migration and cultural uprooting along with the cultural and ethnic diversity of east Africa are at the heart of Gurnah’s fiction. They have also shaped his personal life.

Born in Zanzibar in 1948, Gurnah came to Britain in the 1960s as a refugee. Being of Arab origin, he was forced to flee his birthplace during the revolution of 1964 and only returned in 1984 in time to visit his dying father. Until his retirement, he was a full-time professor of English and postcolonial literatures at the University of Kent in Canterbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRG0w_0cKLhDmc00
Gurnah left Africa as a refugee in the 1960s, he was only able to return to Zanzibar in 1984. Alamy

Gurnah has written ten novels to date, including the Booker-nominated Paradise in 1994 and By the Sea in 2001. His most recent novel, Afterlives, was described by the Sunday Times as “an aural archive of a lost Africa”, and indeed the opening pages of this and many of his other works take the reader directly into the realm of oral storytelling.

Afterlives is set against the backdrop of German rule in east Africa in the early 20th century. It tells the story of a young boy sold to German colonial troops. The novel was shortlisted for the 2021 Orwell prize for political fiction and longlisted for the Walter Scott prize for historical fiction.

Gurnah’s work is attentive to the tension between personal story and collective history. In particular, Afterlives asks readers to consider the afterlife of colonialism and war and its long lasting effects, not only on nations but also, and perhaps mainly so, on individuals and families.

Influence and style

His writing is heavily influenced by the cultural and ethnic diversity of his native Zanzibar. Shaped by its geographical location in the Indian Ocean off the coast of east Africa, it was at the centre of the major Indian Ocean trade routes.

The island attracted traders and colonists from what was then known as Arabia (modern-day Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the UAE), south Asia, the African mainland, and later Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elzY4_0cKLhDmc00
Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Tanzanian novelist based in the UK. Almay

Gurnah’s writing reflects this diversity with its many voices and its range of references to literary sources. Most of all, it insists on hybridity and diversity in the face of Afrocentrism, which dominated the east African independence movements in the 20th century.

His first novel, Memory of Departure, published in 1987, is set around the time Gurnah left Zanzibar. A coming-of-age story in the form of a memoir, it follows the protagonist’s attempts to leave his birthplace and study abroad.

Consequences of colonialism

His novel Paradise is similarly conceived as a coming-of-age narrative, though set earlier in time, at the turn of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, when Europeans were beginning to establish colonies on the East African coast. Paradise also addresses domestic slavery in Africa, with a bonded slave as the main character.

Above all, Paradise highlights the great diversity of Gurnah’s literary repertoire, bringing together references to Swahili texts, Quranic and biblical traditions, as well as the work of Joseph Conrad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMnee_0cKLhDmc00
A narrow street in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where Gurnah was born. Alamy

Gurnah’s work, with its diverse textual references and its attentiveness to archives, reflects and touches on wider concerns in postcolonial literature. His novels consider the deliberate erasure of African narratives and perspectives as one major consequence of European colonialism.

In highlighting conversations between the individual and the record of history, Gurnah’s work has similarities to Salman Rushdie – another postcolonial writer who is equally attentive to the relationship between personal memory and the larger narratives of history. Indeed, alongside his novels, Gurnah is also the editor of the Cambridge Companion to Salman Rushdie, published in 2007.

Gurnah’s books ask: how do we remember a past deliberately eclipsed and erased from the colonial archive? Many postcolonial writers from diverse backgrounds have addressed this issue, from the aforementioned Rushdie to the Jamaican writer Michelle Cliff, both of whom pitch personal memory and story against a collective history authored by those in power.

Gurnah’s work continues this conversation about the long shadow of colonialism and employs a diversity of textual traditions in the process of commemorating erased narratives.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
Variety

Emma Thompson’s ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Oscar and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson and emerging star Daryl McCormack, has been acquired by Lionsgate U.K. The film is directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals”) from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand (“Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show”). Thompson (“Cruella,” “Nanny McPhee”) stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his early 20s,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Conrad
Person
Salman Rushdie
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Indy100

Black history Tube map launched

London’s Tube map has been reimagined to celebrate the contribution black people have made to British life throughout history.The 272 station names have been replaced by notable black figures from pre-Tudor times to the present day.They include the first black woman to serve in the Royal Navy who disguised herself as a man called William Brown.Putting London's Black history on the map.Great to be back in Brixton to launch the first-ever Black History Tube map - a tribute to London’s Black leaders - from community organisers, to physicians and LGBTQ+ trailblazers.#BlackHistoryMonth #BHM pic.twitter.com/GfTWBIOWNg— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 12, 2021Other...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#East Africa#Yemen#Tanzanian#Arab#The University Of Kent#The Sunday Times#German
Variety

Argonauts Productions Boards Biopic on Feminist Poet Who ‘Set Iran on Fire’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Greece’s Argonauts Productions has boarded “Forough: A Lonely Woman,” a biopic about iconoclastic Persian poet Forough Farrokhzad by BAFTA-nominated director Tina Gharavi (“I Am Nasrine”), ahead of its presentation in the co-production forum of Rome’s MIA market. The film follows the short and controversial life of Farrokhzad, a feminist icon who in the 1950s and ‘60s found a way to tell her story in an Iranian society not yet ready for the uncomfortable truths of female desire and ambition. Gharavi described the modernist poet as “our Sylvia Plath” and drew a comparison to another feminist artist and icon, calling Farrokhzad “as important...
MOVIES
WGAU

Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

DAJLA REFUGEE CAMP, Algeria — (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people. The United Nations considers...
WORLD
WREG

Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf […]
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has fed his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah's “uncompromising and compassionate...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ottumwa Courier

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has fed his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah's “uncompromising and compassionate...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy