US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

By Reade Pickert, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 326,000 in the week ended Oct. 2, a decrease of 38,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 348,000 applications.

atlanticcitynews.net

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall for third week in row

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first decline in weekly jobless claims in nearly a month, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, down from the previous week's revised estimate of 362,000 claims. The four-week moving average for new claims often viewed as a more reliable...
wolfstreet.com

People Not Looking for Work, Labor Force Drops. But Households Report Strong Gains in Jobs & Self-Employment

Big drop in government jobs (education) blamed on seasonal adjustments gone awry. The two big components in the jobs report today – the data from surveys of 60,000 households and the data from surveys of 144,000 employers at 697,000 individual worksites – diverged further: Households reported strong gains in jobs, and this includes the self-employed; but employers (businesses, governments, and nonprofits) reported slim gains in their payrolls, dragged down by a sharp decline in government jobs.
theedgemarkets.com

US labour market regaining footing as weekly jobless claims fall sharply

WASHINGTON (Oct 7): The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped by the most in three months last week, suggesting the labour market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown, as the wave of Covid-19 infections began to subside. The weekly unemployment claims report from the...
KREX

US jobless claims fall to 326,000, first drop in four weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since surpassing 900,000 in early […]
Boston Herald

Ticker: Poker returning to MGM Springfield; US jobless claims fall

Almost five months since the bulk of the pandemic-era restrictions were removed from the state’s casinos and slots parlor, things are ramping back up to normal with the impending return of a popular game and continuous hiring efforts. Most of the action in recent weeks has been at MGM Springfield,...
ShareCast

Downside surprise in weekly US jobless claims

Weekly US jobless claims in the US surprised to the downside last week and some economists expected them to continue doing so. Economists at Barclays Research had been expecting a rise to 370,000. The four-week moving average, which aims to smooth out the fluctuations in the data from one week...
newmilfordspectrum.com

Cops, waiters, bankers are among U.S. jobs with high quit rates

Police officers, restaurant staff and bankers are among professions with the highest turnover rates in a study of U.S. job volatility. That's in part because U.S. employees are now more interested in exploring other opportunities or unsolicited recruiting messages than ever before, according to the report from Workforce Logiq, a provider of recruiting and workforce-managing tools.
OCRegister

US initial jobless claims rise again, led by California

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, led by another surge in California, and reflecting choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ending Sept. 25, a seven-week high, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 330,000 new applications.
theedgemarkets.com

California distorts US weekly jobless claims; labour market recovering

WASHINGTON (Sept 30): The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose further last week as California moved more people to other programmes, following the expiration of government-funded aid early this month to maximize their access to assistance. The labour market recovery remains intact, with the report from...
The Spokesman-Review

Weekly jobless claims dip in Spokane County

New jobless claims in Spokane County dropped slightly last week, according to data from Washington state Employment Security Department. Laid-off workers in the county filed 287 new claims during the week ending Sept. 25, compared with 298 claims filed the week before, the department reported Thursday. New unemployment claims in...
Middletown Press

Jobless Claims Rise Above Expectations, Sapping Confidence in Labor Market Recovery

The number of U.S. workers who filed for unemployment rose above expectations last week, hitting the highest level in over a month and casting doubt on the strength of the labor market recovery. First-time filings for unemployment insurance—a proxy for layoffs—came in at 362,000 for the week ending on Sept....
FXStreet.com

Rising US jobless claims could hold back dollar strength

Weekly jobless claims in the US rose for the fourth week, stubbornly rejecting analysts' forecasts of a decline. The latest data showed an increase in claims up to 362K last week against 351K a week earlier and projections of a fall to 333K. Analysts expected the fall after the expiry...
FXStreet.com

Tech outperforms after rise in US jobless claims

A rise in initial jobless claims has briefly stifled the dollar and treasury yield rise today. The UK will also see a focus on jobs going forward, with the furlough scheme drawing to an end. Meanwhile, Biden hopes for progress on debt ceiling and infrastructure bill. US tech leads the...
