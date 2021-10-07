US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

Big drop in government jobs (education) blamed on seasonal adjustments gone awry. The two big components in the jobs report today – the data from surveys of 60,000 households and the data from surveys of 144,000 employers at 697,000 individual worksites – diverged further: Households reported strong gains in jobs, and this includes the self-employed; but employers (businesses, governments, and nonprofits) reported slim gains in their payrolls, dragged down by a sharp decline in government jobs.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO