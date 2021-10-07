CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SpeeDx PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping Lambda

 4 days ago

SpeeDx has launched a SARS-CoV-2 variant genotyping assay designed to detect the Lambda variant. PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 L452Q Lambda is a single well mix designed to detect a spike mutation found in the C.37 variant of interest as well as an RdRp gene target of SARS-CoV-2. The reagent is the third...

GenomeWeb

Takara Bio Gets CE-IVD Mark for SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — Takara Bio Europe said on Tuesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for an RT-qPCR-based test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The Takara SARS-CoV-2 Direct PCR detection kit is designed to detect regions of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid genes in nasopharyngeal or nasal swab samples, as well as crude saliva samples. It does not require RNA extraction and provides results within 60 minutes, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Study Validates AACC Recommendation Against Using Ct Values for SARS-CoV-2 PCR Tests

NEW YORK – A new study published on Monday in the American Association of Clinical Chemistry's journal Clinical Chemistry reinforced AACC's recommendations against using cycle threshold values to determine the performance of SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests. Earlier this year, AACC issued a public statement advising against the use of Ct values...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

MilliporeSigma Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 Technology to Cellecta

NEW YORK – MilliporeSigma, the US and Canadian life science business of German biotechnology firm Merck KGaA, said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to license its patented CRISPR-Cas9 technology to functional genomics products and services provider Cellecta. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

Study maps immune system genes involved in resistance to SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. In a study reported on Frontiers in Immunology, Brazilian researchers have taken the first steps toward understanding why some people are naturally resistant to infection by the novel coronavirus. The researchers analyzed genetic material from 86 discordant couples in the...
SCIENCE
#Sars#Delta#Sequence Analysis#Gamma#Speedx
MedicalXpress

New drug combination effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Countries with greater resources are opening up for a more normal life. But COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are still a significant threat in large parts of the world. The lack of medicines that are effective, easy to distribute and easy to obtain are a significant part of the problem. However, recent research on a new drug combination is showing promising results. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) meets all availability and efficacy requirements.
PHARMACEUTICALS
GenomeWeb

NIH Awards $38.5M to Fund Developmental Genotype-Tissue Expression Project

NEW YORK – The National Institutes of Health will award $38.5 million over five years to the Developmental Genotype-Tissue Expression (dGTEx) project to establish a store of high-quality pediatric tissue and gene expression data. The project aims to collect tissues and to build gene expression profiles from at least 120...
ADVOCACY
Medical News Today

R.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2: What do we know?

Experts have detected the R.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 around the world since late 2020. The variant shares some mutations with other variants that are more infectious. However, scientists say that the R.1 variant is not of concern and that the Delta variant is still dominant in many countries. Since SARS-CoV-2,...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Meridian Bioscience Air-Dryable Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Blood Mix

Meridian Bioscience launched its Air-Dryable Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Blood Mix, a master mix for developing room-temperature stable molecular diagnostic tests that directly amplify RNA from crude whole blood, serum, or plasma. The mix eliminates the need for an extraction step in a qPCR test by using specialized enzymes and an advanced buffer formulation pre-optimized specifically for whole blood, serum, and plasma.
INDUSTRY
Science
Nature.com

Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Pardes Biosciences Advances Oral Antiviral Drug for SARS-CoV-2 Infections

In late June, Pardes Biosciences announced an agreement to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Foresite Capital, raising $276 million. The funds are intended to aid the development of PBI-0451 and the firm’s method of using reversible covalent chemistry to design drugs . . .
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 immune repertoire in MIS-C and pediatric COVID-19

There is limited understanding of the viral antibody fingerprint following severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in children. Herein, SARS-CoV-2 proteome-wide immunoprofiling of children with mild/moderate or severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) versus multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children versus hospitalized control patients revealed differential cytokine responses, IgM/IgG/IgA epitope diversity, antibody binding and avidity. Apart from spike and nucleocapsid, IgG/IgA recognized epitopes in nonstructural protein (NSP) 2, NSP3, NSP12–NSP14 and open reading frame (ORF) 3a–ORF9. Peptides representing epitopes in NSP12, ORF3a and ORF8 demonstrated SARS-CoV-2 serodiagnosis. Antibody-binding kinetics with 24 SARS-CoV-2 proteins revealed antibody parameters that distinguish children with mild/moderate versus severe COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. Antibody avidity to prefusion spike correlated with decreased illness severity and served as a clinical disease indicator. The fusion peptide and heptad repeat 2 region induced SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies in rabbits. Thus, we identified SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures in children associated with disease severity and delineate promising serodiagnostic and virus neutralization targets. These findings might guide the design of serodiagnostic assays, prognostic algorithms, therapeutics and vaccines in this important but understudied population.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Accurate SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance With Resilience to Genomic Variation

As a result of persistent transmission, there are now several mutational variants of SARS-CoV-2, including B.1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), P.1 (gamma), and B.1.617.2 (delta). These variants have emerged and rapidly changed the viral dynamics, thus threatening ongoing public health efforts to limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The development of next-generation sequencing protocols and the rapid sharing of viral genomic data via the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) has enabled the tracking of SARS-CoV-2 evolution in real-time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hamster organotypic modeling of SARS-CoV-2 lung and brainstem infection

SARS-CoV-2 has caused a global pandemic of COVID-19 since its emergence in December 2019. The infection causes a severe acute respiratory syndrome and may also spread to central nervous system leading to neurological sequelae. We have developed and characterized two new organotypic cultures from hamster brainstem and lung tissues that offer a unique opportunity to study the early steps of viral infection and screening antivirals. These models are not dedicated to investigate how the virus reaches the brain. However, they allow validating the early tropism of the virus in the lungs and demonstrating that SARS-CoV-2 could infect the brainstem and the cerebellum, mainly by targeting granular neurons. Viral infection induces specific interferon and innate immune responses with patterns specific to each organ, along with cell death by apoptosis, necroptosis, and pyroptosis. Overall, our data illustrate the potential of rapid modeling of complex tissue-level interactions during infection by a newly emerged virus.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Vaccines are effective against most SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

Two of the commonly used coronavirus vaccines provide protection against multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant, a new Yale study has found. The findings, published Oct. 11 in the journal Nature, also show that those infected with the virus prior to vaccination...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

