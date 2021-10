There is no denying that the pandemic has transformed nearly every industry in the world over the past year and a half — and, the commercial real estate industry is no exception. According to Forbes, some of the changes include more affordable commercial rent prices, efficient online communication and sending in forms and payments digitally, with just the click of a button. The opportunities are endless as industries rebound, and entrepreneurs like Brosnan C. Hoban are positioning themselves to maximize their impact.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO