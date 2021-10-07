Trooper, Another Person Shot During Stop in Niles

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A struggle between a state trooper and a vehicle passenger led to a shooting that injured both during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in Niles in Berrien County.

After arresting a driver for a suspended license, the trooper asked a passenger to get out of the vehicle, state police said.

“Once out of the (vehicle) a struggle ensued and shots were fired by the passenger and trooper. Both were injured,” state police said.

The passenger was in serious condition at a hospital while the trooper was in stable condition, state police said.