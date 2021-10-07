CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niles, MI

Trooper, Another Person Shot During Stop in Niles

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUCf5_0cKLciYi00

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A struggle between a state trooper and a vehicle passenger led to a shooting that injured both during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in Niles in Berrien County.

After arresting a driver for a suspended license, the trooper asked a passenger to get out of the vehicle, state police said.

“Once out of the (vehicle) a struggle ensued and shots were fired by the passenger and trooper. Both were injured,” state police said.

The passenger was in serious condition at a hospital while the trooper was in stable condition, state police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Gaylord Troopers Identify Hit-and-Run Driver

Gaylord troopers have identified the owner of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash. It happened on Hayes Tower Road in Hayes Township one week ago. The driver damaged property and their own vehicle, and drove away without notifying the property owner or police. Troopers received several tips and were...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Three Pedestrians Struck by SUV in Ludington

Three pedestrians were hit by an SUV Sunday morning at an intersection in Ludington. The Ludington Police Department says a 2013 GMC Terrain was traveling south on James Street and struck three pedestrians at the intersection of Loomis Street around 7:52 a.m. Sunday. All three pedestrians are residents of Grand...
LUDINGTON, MI
9&10 News

Person of Interest In Brynn Bills Case Will Be Offered Bond

A person of interest in the suspicious death investigation of Brynn Bills in Alpena will be offered bond. A judge says Joshua Wirgau can be released from jail on a $500,000 bond, and be GPS monitored. Wirgau is charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault in a separate case. Last month,...
ALPENA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
Niles, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Driver accused in traffic stop shooting of trooper captured

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — A driver who struggled with a state trooper during a traffic stop, causing the trooper to be shot and seriously injured with his own gun, was captured Thursday after a resident spotted him, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 75...
FINDLAY, OH
9&10 News

Driver Who Hit TCAPS Student Will Not Be Prosecuted

A driver who hit a Traverse City student on the way to the bus stop last month will not be prosecuted. According to Captain Randy Fewless of the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, the driver did not receive citations and the case is now closed. The accident happened three weeks ago...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Police#Ap
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy