Doc Admits to Using Misbranded Eye Medication on Patients
An ophthalmologist in North Carolina pleaded guilty to using a foreign-made, unapproved drug on patients with macular degeneration, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. James Heroman, MD, 43, formerly of Charlotte, admitted to buying and distributing a cheaper, unapproved medication in place of ranibizumab (Lucentis), the FDA-approved blood vessel growth inhibitor used to treat macular degeneration in the U.S.www.medpagetoday.com
