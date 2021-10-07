CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Admits to Using Misbranded Eye Medication on Patients

By Amanda D'Ambrosio
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ophthalmologist in North Carolina pleaded guilty to using a foreign-made, unapproved drug on patients with macular degeneration, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. James Heroman, MD, 43, formerly of Charlotte, admitted to buying and distributing a cheaper, unapproved medication in place of ranibizumab (Lucentis), the FDA-approved blood vessel growth inhibitor used to treat macular degeneration in the U.S.

