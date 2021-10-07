CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chesapeake Music Hosts Zelter String Quartet

By Chesapeake Music
talbotspy.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zelter String Quartet – back from its dazzling gold-prize winning performance at the 2021 Chesapeake Music International Chamber Music Competition – will play Mozart’s beloved “Hunt” string quartet, among other offerings, at the Ebenezer Theater on October 23rd. The concert will also be live-streamed. The “Hunt” is the fourth of Mozart’s six quartets dedicated to Franz Joseph Haydn. Besides being a mainstay in the canon of classical music, the quartet achieved even greater popularity when it was included in the movie soundtracks of The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Star Trek: Insurrection.

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Blackwood Quartet to perform at the Opera House

During this pandemic, we are endeavoring to take care of our community. If you have the means to back us through a subscription or a gift subscription for someone else, we appreciate your support. Special to the News-Ledger. The McPherson Opera House welcomes the fabulous Blackwood Quartet for their presentation...
MCPHERSON, KS
classical-music.com

Penderecki: Complete Quartets

String Quartets Nos 1-4; Der unterbrochene Gedanke; Clarinet Quartet. Though Krzysztof Penderecki is probably best remembered for such large-scale works as his Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshimaand St Luke Passion, there are few better introductions to his stylistic range than his quartets. The works on this superlative new recording of the Complete Quartets date from 1960 to 2016, and some of his finest music is here. As the Silesian Quartet shows in their chronologically presented survey, the earliest music holds up well: the compact First Quartet bursts out of a thicket of sounds, the likes of which had not been heard before, with Penderecki reappraising every part of the instruments for their noise-making potential.
MUSIC
Addison Independent

Doric String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Biss to perform at the MAC

The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present a collaborative concert with the Doric String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Biss on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. Hailed as “one of the best young string quartets’’ by Gramophone, the Doric String Quartet has emerged as a leading...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
marinmommies.com

Sundays @ Four: Alexander String Quartet

Crowden presents Sundays @ Four, our series of low-cost, family friendly concerts featuring distinguished chamber musicians. Artists speak about each work and share their personal observations in these intimate concerts. As always at Crowden, children under 18 attend free. Internationally acclaimed and locally beloved, the Alexander String Quartet stands among...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Music Competition#String Quartet#Chamber Music#Chesapeake Music Hosts#The Ebenezer Theater#The Royal Tenenbaums#Ravel#Nordic
Griffin Daily News

Thalea String Quartet to perform Oct. 26

The Griffin Area Concert Association opens its 2021-22 concert season with the Thalea String Quartet in concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The concert will be held at Griffin First United Methodist Church due to the ongoing renovation of the Griffin Auditorium. Tickets are $20 with groups of 10 or...
GRIFFIN, GA
lanthorn.com

The Tesla String Quartet returns for a birthday celebration

After missing out on their fall 2020 performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tesla String Quartet is back at Grand Valley State University to celebrate the 251st birthday of legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Since this performance was supposed to take place last year, the title has been changed...
THEATER & DANCE
doorcounty.net

Griffon String Quartet Announces Three Thrilling Mid-October Concerts

Sister Bay, Wis. (October 4, 2021) – Hailed for their “superb playing, palpable chemistry, spirit, and emotional connection,” Midsummer’s Music’s quartet in residence, the Griffon String Quartet, announces three mid-October community outreach concerts in Northeast Wisconsin. The pay-what-you-can programs will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s String Quartet No. 14 in G Major, Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major.
SISTER BAY, WI
dayton.com

Jupiter String Quartet opens UD ArtsLIVE Series this weekend

The University of Dayton’s 2021-2022 ArtsLIVE Series opens Sunday, Oct. 3 with Jupiter String Quartet in the Sears Recital Hall of the Jesse Philips Humanities Center. The quartet will perform their program titled “American Prism,” inspired by America’s diverse and unique musical traditions. According to organizers, the performance begins at...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
phillyfunguide.com

Arianna String Quartet

Market Square Concerts will open its 40th Anniversary season 2021-22 with the award-winning Arianna String Quartet performing a rich program of Beethoven’s light-hearted String Quartet Op.18, No. 3, Gabriela Lena Frank’s cross-cultural Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Tchaikovsky’s poignant String Quartet No. 3, on Wednesday, October 6, at 7:30 pm, at Whitaker Center.
MUSIC
Caledonian Record-News

Live Chamber Music Returns With Alexander Quartet

The Alexander String Quartet, hailed by the Boston Globe for its “dream-come-true performances” restarts the concerts of the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series on Sunday, October 24, 3 p.m. at South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. “So many people have told us how much they’ve missed the concerts. We are all just...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
The Review

Four paths, one quartet: Abeo Quartet to study at the School of Music

This fall semester, the university’s School of Music is welcoming the Abeo Quartet to study as its first graduate string quartet and be mentored by the university’s string quartet in-residence, the Calidore String Quartet. The Abeo Quartet was originally formed by Njioma Grevious and James Kang in 2018 at The Juilliard School and was reformed with its newest members, Brian Gadbow and Rebecca Benjamin, in the spring of 2021. Grevious and Kang initially created the group after realizing that they wanted to play music professionally.
MUSIC
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Brown Commons Coffeehouse Music Series Hosts Leslie Mendelson

On a damp Thursday evening, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy Jeff Bary addressed a small but dedicated cluster of students gathered to see Leslie Mendelson, a singer and guitarist fresh off her tour with fellow artist Jackson Browne. As a director of the Brown Commons Coffeehouse music series, Bary...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sun-Journal

Union library to host folk music entertainer Oct. 13

UNION — The “Vose or Virtual Wednesday” series is scheduled to feature Bill Berlinghoff at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Vose Library at 392 Common Road or via Zoom. Berlinghoff, a folk music entertainer for more than half a century, has performed in almost every state on the East Coast from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Colorado and Oregon. His full baritone, accompanied by guitar or banjo, covers a wide range of material, spanning traditional mountain music of Tennessee, popular folk songs of the 1960s, topical songs of quiet coffeehouses, rowdy sing-alongs and nostalgic ballads of Irish pubs, and more than two dozen original songs.
UNION, ME
Kenosha News.com

KR Bluegrass Band hosting two-day music festival

RACINE — KR Bluegrass Band — a Southeastern Wisconsin group that has been performing together for 13 years — is hosting "Bluegrass Sampler," a Bluegrass music festival featuring several bands. The two-day indoor event is Nov. 5-6 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Racine. Nine local, regional and national bluegrass...
RACINE, WI
Metro active

Kronos Quartet at Bing Concert Hall

Perhaps best known for their terrific movie scores (including the iconic soundtrack for Minority Report), the Kronos Quartet’s constantly-changing membership have spanned four decades and over 900 commissioned works across a plethora of genres. Documentarian Sam Green (The Weather Underground) collaborated with the group to create a new kind of biographical piece: a documentary composed of archival footage of the quartet and interviews with frequent collaborators (including famous composer Philip Glass), all set to a live score to be performed by the Kronos Quartet whenever the documentary is screened.
MUSIC
sfjazz.org

Ben Flocks Quartet

Please visit our calendar for all upcoming SFJAZZ shows. Saxophonist Ben Flocks captivates audiences around the world with his soulful sound. A former SFJAZZ High School All-Star, Ben’s musical background spans generations and defies genre with performances alongside Dave Brubeck, Antonio Sanchez & Migration, and Sammy Miller & the Congregation.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

The Beo String Quartet’s Ghosts Revisited LP Captivates

There’s a little bit of everything on the Beo String Quartet’s Ghosts Revisited LP. From live drums to live vocals, violins, and an upright bass, the foursome manage to cover a lot of ground (a significant amount of which is un-trodden) over 11 tracks. Four of those numbers are simply...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy