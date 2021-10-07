CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Allen, Darius Miles among ex-NBA players indicted for defrauding league health care plan

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen retired NBA players have been indicted for defrauding a league health care plan, according to federal court records unsealed Thursday. Federal prosecutors allege that the 18 players – including Tony Allen, Glen Davis, Darius Miles and Sebastian Telfair – submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims for a total of $3.9 million between 2017 and 2020, and pocketed about $2.5 million in the process. Allen's wife, Desiree, has also been charged in connection with the scheme.

www.lcsun-news.com

