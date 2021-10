Texas made would be pretty cool to hear about anything, but sadly Texans this one you can't buy. Texans were excited to hear that Elon Musk would be moving a massive Tesla factory to the state's capital in Austin. This going to bring a ton of high paying jobs to Texans and it means we will be able to check out some new cars coming out of Tesla right here in our state. Unfortunately, you will never be able to buy one, unless a law is changed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO