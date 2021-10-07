CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into Columbiana County Jail

By Chelsea Simeon
 4 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A corrections officer who worked at the Columbiana County Jail is now facing a felony charge, accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

New Columbiana County sheriff prioritizing crackdown on drugs

According to Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, deputies and the jail’s warden found suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine and suboxone on the officer, identified as 53-year-old Keith McCoy, of East Palestine.

They arrested McCoy on Thursday, charging him with conveyance into a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

WTRF- 7News

Investigations into alleged bullying and a former County Commissioner is arrested: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It’s an incident that people called disturbing, cruel, and unacceptable. Police were investigating an incident of hazing involving the Barnesville High School Football Team.  –> Barnesville Superintendent responds to ‘hazing’ incident at High School <– Officials said several senior football team members allegedly […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

See it: Man chokes teen girl sitting at outdoor dining table

NEW YORK — Police launched a manhunt this week for a suspect who snuck up behind a teenager as she sat at an outdoor restaurant and placed her in a chokehold. The NYPD on Friday released surveillance video of the chilling incident, which took place Monday evening at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Police launching crime reporting website

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, several misdemeanors, or nuisance related crimes can be reported electronically to the Wheeling Police Department, thanks to the launch of the department’s new online crime reporting website. The self-reporting system can be used by visiting wheelingwv.gov/onlinecrimereport. The site is designed to collect data on minor incidents for additional investigation, statistical analysis, and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVU police arrest school employee for burglary for allegedly stealing clothes from a residence hall.

UPDATE: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2:10 p.m. WVU officials announced that University Police arrested Ivan Pesic, a WVU Facilities employee, for one count of burglary. Officers searched Pesic’s residence and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing. Pesic will be arraigned later in the day. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students and employees are encouraged […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
