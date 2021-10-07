CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 G&L Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Award Recipients Announced

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming & Leisure, a preeminent gaming & hospitality organization, officially announces the recipients of the coveted 2021 Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards. The Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards are uniquely free to enter globally and created and judged by the industry's buying constituency. Recipients will be featured in the upcoming 20 th anniversary commemorative edition of Gaming & Leisure, written by industry renowned feature editor, Bart Lewin.

"What a true honor here in our 20 th year to honor these amazing recipients." said Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure. Caruso continued, "The significance and uniquity of the awards are the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleague judges, who are the top innovation leaders in the industry, and represent a vast majority of gaming technology spend in North America. These distinguished judges define and create the rigorous review process, analyze the entries, and select the recipients. It is my great pleasure to host the industry awards each year recognizing these well-deserving recipients."

The Platinum Award was earned by eConnect. "We are so proud to be the platinum award recipient this year," stated Henry Valentino, President and CEO, eConnect. "We feel honored to receive this on G&L's 20th anniversary. Jeannie Caruso and her team have built the industry's most respected professional community and we're thrilled to be recognized by them. Over the last decade, the G&L Community has awarded eConnect for its innovation efforts numerous times. Along with those awards, eConnect has created several patents, inventions, and third-party integrations which is a culmination of what allowed us to build the Identity Management solution. Our commitment to transforming the Gaming & Hospitality industry has proven to be rewarding, which would not be possible without our clients and business partners who assisted us in turning great ideas into fantastic solutions."

Omnico Group received the Transformation Award. Keith Dunphy, CRO and U.S. General Manager of Omnico Group shared, "We are honoured to be recognised by this transformation award for our Omnico Commerce solution. While it's been a tough 18 months for everyone, transformation is key to recovery post-Covid. Guests are now returning to venues, and they want to have an exciting and enjoyable, yet safe experience. Through digital transformation we can augment safety measures with fantastic guest engagement technologies, from mobile order ahead, to self-service kiosks. Then beyond this, it's about ensuring all these disparate systems talk to each other and are connected, providing a complete and personalized view of each guest. This really is an exciting time, and we're so passionate about the future."

JCMwas the recipient of the Innovation Award. "JCM's FUZION technology is a milestone in total casino peripheral management. The FUZION solution we have today is the result of years of development and collaboration between JCM engineers and our casino partners around the world. Their insights, coupled with our capabilities, allow the casino gaming industry to approach the management of the entire casino gaming floor from slots to tables to kiosks in a new way, benefitting both operators and players. FUZION enables better management of support resources and financial asset tracking, increased security capabilities, enhanced player marketing, and contactless payment technology on the casino floor. We are grateful to our customers and our teams who have made FUZION possible and to the G&L Community for recognizing our efforts on behalf of the entire industry."

The Partner Awardwas present to DruvStar. "We are honored to receive this award from such a well-respected organization. DruvStar is so happy to be a part of the wonderful G&L Community, and we are humbled by the recognition that this award represents from the gaming industry, and specifically the acknowledgement that this reflects from our customers. We look forward to continuing to understand our customer's specific needs and to utilize our offerings to solve their real-world cybersecurity challenges. An enormous "thank you" to Jeannie and the G&L team for their continued support and the fantastic and pertinent information that they have provided in the G&L publication every season for the past 20 years."

The G&L Roundtable is a coveted and private, peer-to-peer forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs. Among the many CXOs in attendance, it's hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry.

Media contact: Jeannie Caruso info@mygamingandleisure.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-gl-annual-gaming--hospitality-industry-award-recipients-announced-301395596.html

SOURCE Gaming & Leisure

