Insights On The Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alere And Medline Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market Research Report by Test Type, by Test Method, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market size was estimated at USD 910.39 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 957.09 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.46% to reach USD 1,253.00 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomerica, Inc., Certest Biotec SL, CorisBioconcept SPRL, DiaSorin S.P.A., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC, Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection5.1.1.2. Rising prevalence of gastric ulcer5.1.1.3. Increasing awareness regarding infection by the government for proper diagnosis5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Low diagnosis rates even in high prevalence geographies5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Availability of new and advanced non-invasive tests such as real-time PCR and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)5.1.3.2. Growing demand for point of care testing devices5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Asymptomatic nature of the infection, and stringent regulatory norms5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, by Test Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Serology Test6.3. Stool Antigen Test 7. Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, by End-User7.1. Introduction7.2. Clinics7.3. Hospitals 8. Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, by Test Method8.1. Introduction8.2. Laboratory-Based Tests8.3. Point-of-care Tests 9. Americas Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Abbott Laboratories13.2. Alere Inc.13.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.13.4. Biomerica, Inc.13.5. Certest Biotec SL13.6. CorisBioconcept SPRL13.7. DiaSorin S.P.A.13.8. Exalenz Bioscience Ltd13.9. Medline Industries, Inc.13.10. Meridian Bioscience Inc.13.11. Quidel Corporation13.12. Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC13.13. Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.13.14. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited13.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gad87p

