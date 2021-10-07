CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Afterparty and Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Revealed by Apple

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has revealed the teaser trailer for murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty and the new series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, featuring Jack McBrayer. The Afterparty comes from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street). The eight-episode series will premiere globally in January 2022 on Apple TV+.

