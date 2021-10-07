Here Are the Former Lakers and Clippers Charged in the $4 Million NBA Health Insurance Fraud Scheme

Shannon Brown, Glen 'Big Baby' Davis and Darius Miles are among several of the former NBA players indicted in a scheme Thursday to defraud the league out of about $4 million in health insurance money with ties to the Lakers and Clippers. Eighteen former players were charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan, according to an indictment in New York. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.