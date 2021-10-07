CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the Former Lakers and Clippers Charged in the $4 Million NBA Health Insurance Fraud Scheme

By Yahoo! Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Brown, Glen 'Big Baby' Davis and Darius Miles are among several of the former NBA players indicted in a scheme Thursday to defraud the league out of about $4 million in health insurance money with ties to the Lakers and Clippers. Eighteen former players were charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan, according to an indictment in New York. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

hotnewhiphop.com

Brittish Williams, Former "Basketball Wives" Star, Arrested On Bank & Wire Fraud Charges: Report

A former reality star is behind bars and facing serious allegations. Brittish Williams appeared but for a brief moment on Basketball Wives L.A. for one season years ago alongside her beau, basketball player Lorenzo Gordon. The pair got engaged but suffered several setbacks over Lorenzo's infidelities, and although they attempted to salvage their romance while on Marriage Boot Camp, they decided to part ways.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
rolling out

Unvaccinated NBA players could now face prison and fines

Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Warriors legends arrested in health care scam

An FBI investigation has snagged a current NBA assistant coach, NBA champions Tony Allen and Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a star of the movie “The Perfect Score,” and Golden State Warriors legends C.J. Watson and Will Bynum (15 games, 2005-6 season) for a health care fraud scheme. A total of...
NBA
Shannon Brown
#Lakers#Insurance Fraud#Clippers Charged
fadeawayworld.net

National Basketball Retired Players Association Chairman Calls Out Glen Davis Over Healthcare Scam: "I Didn’t Think He Was That Kind Of Person. He’s Made, What, $40 Million In Salary? What Are You Doing Man?”

The NBA world was shocked when 18 players were arrested due to a fraud of the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit plan. For years, Terrance Williams recruited several players, offered them fake invoices to support their claims, making a lot of money in the process. After an investigation conducted by...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Eighteen former NBA players — including some with Chicago ties — charged in health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told...
NBA
Health Insurance
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
KCRG.com

Former NBA players indicted on insurance fraud

Inside UW-Platteville's new engineering building will be one of the Upper Midwest’s largest maker spaces, a place for people who want to become entrepreneurs. Biden talks vaccine mandates during stop in Chicago. Updated: 5 hours ago. President Biden addressed his administration's vaccine mandates Thursday during a stop in Chicago. Iowa...
BASKETBALL
lakers365.com

Lakers News: City Of Los Angeles Passes Mandate Requiring Full Vaccination For Games

With the NBA regular season just a couple of weeks away, a major talking point around the league continues to be the vaccination status of players and what that could mean once the season begins. While the Los Angeles Lakers are completely vaccinated, that isn't the case for other teams and some star players. The league itself has not required vaccination for its players, but some cities across the United States have done so in order to participate for certain indoor activities in which NBA game...
NBA

