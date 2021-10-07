CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NovoEd Partnership With TiER1 RapidLD To Power People-Centered Business Strategies And Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with TiER1 rapidLD , the elearning ecosystem experts who consult with more than 300 of the world's largest corporations. Leading with a human focus, TiER1 rapidLD enables high-performing businesses through the development of purpose-driven, people-centric professional services firms. By building and incorporating the NovoEd Platform into its overall consulting offering, TiER1 rapidLD can more effectively identify and align on performance factors, create and sustain the learning experience, and execute upon engaging, results-focused deliverables.

"TiER1 rapidLD custom-crafts and delivers compelling, people-centered business solutions that help great companies achieve lasting results," said President Jim Everidge. "Our partnership with NovoEd enhances those offerings to include expanded environments and systems that focus on learning strategy and extend into such essential areas as culture transformation and change enablement; employee experience; onboarding; and leadership development."

As part of its Learning and Talent Technology Services, TiER1 rapidLD connects design with development, building domain expertise in Learning Management Systems and has leveraged NovoEd's expertise in building integrations with various learning technologies such as Saba and Cornerstone to drive a seamless experience for clients and their learners.

"The path to true influence in an organization is the design of learning experiences that are actually real experiences," said NovoEd CMO Christina Yu. "That is, personal and social, deeply felt and experienced. If we expect our workforce to transform skills into capabilities and rise to the challenges of a volatile and uncertain world, this is a necessity. Our collaboration with TiER1 rapid LD offers learning experiences that shift mindsets and change behaviors, driving real results for our clients."

Join the NovoEd/TiER1 rapidLD Experience Live in Atlanta

NovoEd and TiER1 will host a salon-style dinner for L&D and Talent Management professionals - Brick-and-Mortar Transformation Supper: Architecting Learning Organizations Over Dinner - at Villa Christina at the Hyatt Regency Perimeter in Atlanta on Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. ET. This exclusive event, which is part of NovoEd's "Brilliance Converges" series celebrating a community of thinkers and leaders who believe in the power of learning, will offer a unique opportunity to participate in this integrated learning experience live with NovoEd Chief Learning Strategist Todd Moran. To learn more and RSVP for this intimate, invitation-only roundtable event, please visit our website .

About NovoEdFounded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock human potential at scale and with measurable impact. Large-scale enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestle partner with NovoEd to accelerate their business-critical initiatives with cohesive and engaging learning experiences that place each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Ideal for context-driven and cross-functional domains that require a fusion of human and technical skill, NovoEd powers learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact.

About TiER1 Impact rapidLD TiER1 Impact is an employee-owned, B Corporation-certified professional services development company. The company aims to invest in, develop, and grow professional services firms that have a long-term outlook and an interest in helping clients build healthier, more holistically successful organizations. TiER1 believes purpose-driven professional services organizations can have a substantive impact on the health of businesses, the communities they serve, and the employees they engage and develop, ultimately creating greater value for all and in turn returning excess financial value to employee owners and investors. TiER1 Impact companies, including rapidLD , each play a unique role in improving organizations and building a better world of work.

RSVP/Media Contact: Christina YuChief Marketing Officer christina.yu@novoed.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novoed-partnership-with-tier1-rapidld-to-power-people-centered-business-strategies-and-solutions-301395599.html

SOURCE NovoEd

