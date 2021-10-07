CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

ZF Becomes A Full Supplier For Autonomous Shuttle Systems

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF is expanding its range of products for autonomous and electric shuttle systems. With immediate effect, the Group is not only offering the shuttle vehicles themselves, but also all the supplementary services required for the planning, implementation, operation, maintenance, and repair of autonomous passenger transport systems. ZF is directing its offer to cities and urban mobility operators to accelerate the expansion of this important mobility option. ZF shuttles can already solve many acute traffic problems today, as they get people from A to B faster and reduce the number of passenger cars as well as traffic-related emissions in metropolises. In addition, the shuttles facilitate the connection of rural areas to urban centers.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), urban traffic is responsible for around 40 percent of climate-damaging emissions caused by global passenger transport. However, both the number of city dwellers and their mobility needs will increase significantly in the coming decades. In addition to the accelerated electrification of urban traffic, intelligent mobility concepts are necessary so that cities can both help meet their climate targets and offer their inhabitants an attractive place to live.

One solution is autonomous passenger transport systems. In the run-up to the ITS World Congress ( October 11-15 in Hamburg), ZF is now showing how this solution is becoming much more accessible and attractive for municipalities: In addition to the purely battery electrically powered, autonomously driving shuttle vehicles that the Group has had in its portfolio since the acquisition of the company 2getthere in 2019, ZF now also offers all the services required for the planning, implementation, operation, maintenance and repair of an autonomous shuttle system.

Currently, municipalities and urban mobility operators need a lot of knowledge and resources to set up autonomous passenger transport systems. Here, ZF supports with its project knowledge and its network. "Our solution is available immediately and can make an immediate contribution to reducing local traffic-related emissions," explains Torsten Gollewski, Head of Autonomous Mobility Systems at ZF.

All-round carefree package for cities and passengersZF's offerings are very comprehensive: The technology group supplies the shuttle systems, helps create the route layout, accompanies the installation and commissioning of the shuttle systems, and supports service - and if necessary, repair. ZF also advises on fleet management software or connectivity solutions that ensure the connection to the traffic infrastructure - such as traffic lights and speed displays - as well as communication with passengers via apps.

"The current generation of shuttles is designed for operation in structurally separated lanes. For many cities, this application already means a relief of the crowded traffic situation," says Gollewski. "Routes can be designed in such a way that they optimally complement the existing public transport system." Metropolises or medium-sized cities can also significantly improve their connection to nearby rural areas. Abandoned rail lines can be converted into autonomous shuttle routes - at significantly lower costs than would be incurred by building and activating electric rail vehicles.

Autonomous shuttle systems in segregated lanes are also particularly attractive for passengers, as there are no delays due to traffic jams - in contrast to driving with robo taxis, which move through congested roads with regular road users. Thanks to the high frequency and punctuality of autonomous shuttles, many passengers reach their destination quickly and comfortably. This reduces vehicle density in inner cities and offers a highly satisfying alternative to current transport modes.

Powerful networkWith the next generation of autonomous shuttles, ZF can cover further applications - such as autonomous shuttle operation in specially designated lanes and as a regular participant in general city traffic.

With DB Regio, ZF has gained a partner that complements the concerns and plans of municipal transport companies or regional transport associations with autonomous shuttles. "With ZF, DB Regio Bus has a strong technology partner at its side to strengthen public transport with electric, autonomous, and flexible shuttle buses. We are pursuing a common goal: to relieve the roads in metropolises, cities and communities and to make local public transport emission-free," says Frank Klingenhöfer, Member of the Board of DB Regio Bus. Further partnerships, for example for leasing and financing the vehicle fleets, will be announced shortly.

With this new offering, ZF is further enhancing its leading global position in mobility technology. For example, thanks to its aftermarket organization, which is active with more than 10,000 service workshops in 115 countries, ZF can also provide maintenance and service for autonomous shuttles virtually anywhere in the world. ZF also draws on the parent company's network of development partners. For example, the company also works closely with Oxbotica. ZF holds a five percent stake in the British high-tech startup. Oxbotica supplies the software for autonomous driving functions, which can be integrated into the ZF ProAI supercomputer and also runs in the autonomous shuttle systems.

Find more info about this project, our partners and images at: https://press.zf.com/press/en/kits/kit_31302.html

About ZF ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.

In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported sales of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zf-becomes-a-full-supplier-for-autonomous-shuttle-systems-301395595.html

SOURCE ZF

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

BMW Plant Dingolfing testing autonomous transport systems outside

Automation is seen by many as a threat to certain jobs. Using robots and all sorts of devices to make the production process of a car a lot easier does send chills up the spines of workers in the field but history has shown that we really shouldn’t worry. If we’re to take the BMW Plant in Dingolfing as an example, even though things have gotten more and more streamlined and, as a consequence, more automated, thousands of jobs are still covered by human workers.
JOBS
freightwaves.com

Plus delivering autonomous systems in China after equipping Amazon trucks in US

After equipping some Amazon long-haul trucks with its autonomous software in the U.S. earlier this year, autonomous trucking startup Plus is making initial deliveries to First Auto Works (FAW), China’s largest truck manufacturer and its joint venture partner. China’s first production units are technically high-autonomy Level 4, but they have...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

A look at the future of autonomous driving

Carl Quintanilla joins The Exchange from the Code Conference with the co-CEO of Waymo, Tekedra Mawakana. She addresses the trajectory of her company and how autonomous driving can be used to solve today's labor shortage problems.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Autonomous Driving#Startup#Shuttles#Zf Becomes#Group#Oecd
ExecutiveBiz

Southwest Research Institute Lands 3 GSA Contracts for Manned, Autonomous System Technical Support

Southwest Research Institute has secured three contracts from the General Services Administration to deliver technical support for a contract vehicle intended to fund programs for robotics and unmanned systems. SwRI said Wednesday it will provide services under ASTRO, an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that backs technical and engineering works for...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

GM Ultra Cruise hands-free system will take on Tesla Full Self-Driving

GM announced Wednesday that it will introduce a new semi-self-driving suite above its Super Cruise offering. Dubbed Ultra Cruise, it will coexist with GM's existing tech as it goes toe-to-toe with Tesla's "Full Self-Driving." GM says it will be compatible with more than 2 million miles of U.S. and Canadian roadways (with lots of headroom for expansion) and operate in more than 95% of normal driving situations at launch.
CARS
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
wardsauto.com

May Mobility Launches Semi-Autonomous Shuttle Service

Ann Arbor, MI-based May Mobility, in partnership with the University of Michigan’s MCity autonomous-vehicle test facility and nonprofit business-development organization Ann Arbor SPARK, announce the inauguration of A2GO, an autonomous-vehicle shuttle service serving the Ann Arbor community. Thanks in part to a State of Michigan grant, this free, on-demand, shared...
ANN ARBOR, MI
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Aurrigo autonomous shuttle used at NEC as part of Solihull deal

British autonomous transport specialist Aurrigo has sold its first Auto-Shuttle to Solihull Council in a deal that will involve the machine being used at the NEC. The £250,000 autonomous electric shuttle sold to Solihull will initially be used for a four-week test on a one-mile pre-mapped section of road at the major exhibition centre near Birmingham before being considered for other ‘first and last mile’ transport services in the region.
TRAFFIC
lpgasmagazine.com

IPS offers a full line of autogas dispensing systems

[SPONSORED CONTENT] “UL Certified and NTEP Approved.” These are just a couple of the many advantages of purchasing an Industrial Propane Service (IPS) propane autogas dispenser. For nearly a decade, IPS has been propane upfitting the Gilbarco / Gasboy Atlas lineup of gasoline dispensers. The integration of quality LPG components with the proven rugged Gilbarco / Gasboy fuel island equipment has proven to be a great pairing. In 2016, IPS received UL approval on the Atlas dispenser lineup as a propane upfit and through the National Conference of Weights and Measures; NTEP approval was also obtained.
RETAIL
houstonmirror.com

Full Body Scanner Market May Set New Growth Story | Smiths, L 3 Technologies, Rapsican Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Full Body Scanner Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Full Body Scanner market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Photonics.com

Autonomous Flying Laser Scanner

The BLK2FLY Autonomous Flying Laser Scanner from Leica Geosystems AG captures building exteriors, structures, and environments to create 3D point clouds while in flight. The fully integrated lidar unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is an autonomous flying laser scanner with advanced obstacle avoidance for easy reality capture from the sky. The device captures colorized 3D point clouds to produce 3D models, drawings, and visualizations. Users choose a location for the BLK2FLY where to go, then watch it navigate itself safely around obstacles to capture an accurate, uniform scan.
ELECTRONICS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Peachtree Corners, T-Mobile press go on 5G-V2X for Level 4/5 autonomous shuttles

The Atlanta suburb of Peachtree Corners in the US, playing home to a live smart city testbed, is working with T-Mobile to launch a new fleet of 5G-powered autonomous shuttles for local residents. The service is being provided by mobility solutions provider Beep, with electric shuttles from manufacturers Navya and Local Motors; the latter is providing a 3D-printed autonomous vehicle for the scheme.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
56K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy