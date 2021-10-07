CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Therapy Brands Announces Maria Perrin As Chief Revenue Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Maria Perrin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Maria joins the Executive Team and will focus on sales, marketing, and business development as well as the evolution of the company's long-term strategic growth plans in the important and underserved mental and behavioral and rehabilitative health markets.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Therapy Brands team as it continues its mission-driven growth. The company is at the pinnacle of critical healthcare trends-behavioral health, patient access, care coordination, and provider efficiency. I look forward to helping the company deliver essential technologies to the market."

- Maria Perrin, Chief Revenue Officer, Therapy Brands

Maria is a high-energy executive with a proven record of accomplishment driving revenue growth, leading brand and organizational transformations, and building successful and dynamic teams within healthcare technology markets. She is a leader dedicated to innovation, creativity, and inclusiveness.

Most recently, Maria served as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer for HMS Holdings. While at HMS she oversaw sales, marketing, client engagement, corporate strategy, and government relations while managing a $700 million revenue P&L. Under Maria's leadership, HMS transformed its market and sales strategy to drive a 43% year-over-year increase in sales. She led the sales and marketing launches for over twenty products and led new market entries into Medicare Advantage, Federal, and other verticals. Maria has held past roles of Executive Vice President, Government & Commercial Markets; Chief Business Officer; Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer; and SVP Sales & Marketing for health tech companies. She lives in Boca Raton, FL.

"I am excited to have Maria join the Executive Team as our new CRO. She is a strategic and dynamic leader with the strong healthcare industry knowledge and relationships that come from more than twenty years of experience. She also brings B2B and B2C experience and savvy, from past work in consumer package goods and has a track record of directing revenue and margin growth and building high-performing teams."

- Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

Media Contact: Shannon Vann, shannon.vann@therapybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapy-brands-announces-maria-perrin-as-chief-revenue-officer-301395579.html

SOURCE Therapy Brands

Comments / 0

Related
BevNET.com

Purpose Tea Hires CPG Brand Veteran Todd Allison As Chief Growth Officer

Dallas, Texas — Purpose Tea, the beverage company powered by social purpose, announced the hiring of Todd Allison to join the executive team as the brand’s first Chief Growth Officer. Allison, a military veteran and Air Force Academy graduate, brings more than 15 years of CPG sales and brand management leadership to Purpose Tea. Allison has previous experience scaling distribution and growing revenue for food and beverage brands including Anheuser-Busch, General Mills, and McCormick & Company.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

J&J’s chief scientific officer announces his retirement

Dr. Paul Stoffels, the chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, will retire at the end of the year, the health care company announced Tuesday. Stoffels, who is also vice chairman of the Executive Committee, has led the company’s research and product pipeline in discovering and developing health care solutions. During his time at J&J, he has also served as worldwide chairman, pharmaceuticals, leading the transformation of the pharma research & development pipeline for Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., among other achievements.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Medable Hires Trendsetting Chief Marketing Officer to Build Global Consumer and Industry Brand Presence

Medable Inc., the leading cloud platform for patient-centered clinical research, announced the hiring of Orlando Baeza as the company’s first chief marketing officer (CMO). Baeza is an experienced technology and consumer marketing leader who was most recently CMO for technology startups Kajabi and Pollen, and previously led innovative marketing initiatives for Nike, Adidas, Paramount, Activision and BuzzFeed. Baeza has been recognized as a trendsetting marketer via Forbes “30 under 30” and Brand Innovators “40 under 40.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Content Marketing#Chief Revenue Officer#Mental Health#Health Technology#The Executive Team#Therapy Brands Maria#Hms Holdings#P L#Medicare Advantage#Svp Sales Marketing
TheStreet

ICL Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced CFO Kobi Altman will be retiring from the company to focus on family and personal matters, as of January 1, 2022. At that time, Aviram Lahav will join ICL as CFO and become a member of the executive team.
BUSINESS
Klamath Falls News

KBBH Announces Kendall Alexander as Chief Executive Officer

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH), the largest behavioral health provider in southern Oregon and Community Mental Health Program in Klamath County, announced that Kendall Alexander, MSW, LCSW, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer effective October 18, 2021. Kendall brings over 30 years of...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Inman.com

Flyhomes expands in California, hires first chief revenue officer

Flyhomes is expanding into Riverside, Sacramento, and Stockton and has also hired Kayti Sullivan as its first chief revenue officer. Flyhomes has expanded into three additional California markets and tapped Kayti Sullivan, formerly of Yelp and The RealReal, as its first chief revenue officer, the company announced Thursday. With the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
mpamag.com

Scotiabank announces new chief risk officer

Scotiabank has named Phil Thomas, executive vice president of customer insights, data and analytics, as its new chief risk officer. Thomas has taken on progressively higher roles in Scotiabank’s risk management arm and the institution’s other global businesses. “As EVP of customer insights, data and analytics, Mr. Thomas established Scotiabank...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infostrux Solutions Welcomes BI & Cloud Transformation Leader, David MacKay, as Their New Chief Revenue Officer

Infostrux Solutions, announced that David MacKay has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Leveraging his 20+ years of experience in advanced analytics, data platforms and cloud technologies, David will drive strategic growth for Infostrux. Previously, David was the Vice President of Canada for Rackspace and Onica where he led...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nevada Copper Provides Update On Accelerating Stope Production And Ramp-Up Progress And Announces Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDD) (" Nevada Copper" or the " Company") today provided a further update on positive September operational performance at the Company's underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow Project (the " Underground Mine"). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Buffington as President and Chief Executive Officer, further strengthening its senior management team as operational productivity and production ramp-up at the Underground Mine.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Chalice Brands Pre-Announces Q3 Results With Record Revenue Of $8M

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) pre-announced its financial and operating results Wednesday for the third quarter of 2021, revealing record quarterly revenues of $8.0 million, up by 31% year-over-year. Q3 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Highlights. The record quarterly revenues of $8.0 million reflect a full quarter of revenues from the company’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

GrafTech Announces Board Changes And Promotion Of Jeremy Halford To Chief Operating Officer

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get GrafTech International Ltd. Report announced today the resignation of Jeffrey C. Dutton from its Board of Directors (the "Board"), an increase of the size of its Board to provide for two additional directors, and the appointments of Debra Fine, Jean-Marc Germain, and Henry R. Keizer to the Board as independent directors. The Board is now comprised of eleven directors, eight of whom are independent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
businessobserverfl.com

Accomplished industry vet joins marketing firm as chief revenue officer

ST. PETERSBURG — Catalina, a St. Petersburg marketing firm that specializes in shopper intelligence, has hired former Epsilon executive Stacey Hawes as chief revenue officer. Hawes, according to a press release, worked at Epsilon, an Irving, Texas-based marketing firm, for 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles. Prior...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Benzinga

Chief Revenue Officer Of Semrush Hldgs Trades $1.4M In Company Stock

Delbert Humenik, Chief Revenue Officer at Semrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Delbert Humenik exercised options to purchase 60,000 Semrush Hldgs shares for $0 on October 5. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $22.16 to $23.70 to raise a total of $1,368,762 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Wajax Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation (" Wajax" or the " Corporation") today announced that Mark Foote will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2021. Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, the Chief Executive Officer of Tundra Process Solutions Ltd. (" Tundra"), which was acquired by Wajax in January 2021, will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax upon Mr. Foote's retirement.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment Of Andy Keys as Chief Commercial Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (Rapid Micro), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran life sciences executive Andy Keys to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
LOWELL, MA
martechseries.com

Accelerate360 LLC Announces The Addition Of Nikki Laughlin In The Role Of Chief Innovation Officer

Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate), an omni-channel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers, announced that Nikki Laughlin has been named Chief Innovation Officer. Mrs. Laughlin joins the company from Havas (Chicago) where she served as President since 2019. In this new role for the company, Mrs. Laughlin will apply her broad range of experiences to grow existing revenue streams across Accelerate’s various business channels.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Steve Kurzeja Named Chief Revenue Officer of Life Sciences Tech Innovator P360

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- P360, a leading developer of technology for life sciences companies, today announced that veteran pharmaceutical industry executive Steve Kurzeja was appointed the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO). The fast-growing technology innovator, which to date has experienced 50% Year-Over-Year growth, will rely on Kurzeja to drive better integration and alignment between all of the organization’s revenue-related functions including sales, marketing and customer experience.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Trident Announces Appointment of Aron Betru as Chief Strategic and Operating Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- Trident, an institutional asset manager that utilizes proprietary technology and a systematic approach to invest in high potential small businesses in the Healthcare, Consumer and Industrial sectors, today announced that Aron Betru has joined as Chief Strategic Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This press release...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
56K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy