Chicken Salad Chick Relocates Mount Pleasant Restaurant To Upgraded Location With All-New Drive-Thru And Expanded Seating

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the reopening of its relocated restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. After over five years of operating in Northcutt Plaza Shopping Center, the brand will be moving just two doors down to a larger space featuring a drive-thru and expanded dining room seating. The new location is designed to better accommodate the growing number of Chick fans in the area, whether they choose dine-in or on-the-go. Now located at 280-A West Coleman Boulevard, the new Mount Pleasant restaurant will celebrate its reopening on Wednesday, October 20 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During reopening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

  • Wednesday, October 20 - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.
  • Thursday, October 21- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick tote bag.**
  • Friday, October 22 -All guests can enjoy two Quick Chicks and get one of equal or lesser value free.**
  • Saturday, October 23 -The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick cooler.**

Behind the relocation is multi-unit franchise owner duo Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality, LLC. With previous careers in sales, marketing and time spent as stay-at-home moms, Beville and Singleton had been longtime patrons of Chicken Salad Chick before joining the brand. After meeting the Chicken Salad Chick's founder, Stacy Brown, Beville and Singleton were inspired by her triumph and related to her journey, deciding to expand the brand across the Carolinas. The team opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Greenville in 2013 and have since grown to 13 locations throughout North and South Carolina, with a new restaurant in Rock Hill, South Carolina slated to open this fall.

"Michelle and I are so proud to reflect on our growth with Chicken Salad Chick. Through each location across the Carolinas, we have come to understand our Chick fans more and more every day. Specifically, our Mount Pleasant restaurant has become a place for guests to enjoy a fresh meal while sharing loving moments with friends and family," says Julie Beville. "We've always wanted to offer our Mount Pleasant guests the enhanced dining experience they craved and couldn't pass on the opportunity when the space became available to expand our dining room and offer drive-thru to our Chick fans!"

Chicken Salad Chick in Mount Pleasant will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to check in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 and 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/25/21.**Dine in or take out only. Limit 1 reward per Guest Present. Not valid with any other offers.*Free item must be equal or lesser value. Not valid with any other offers.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMtPleasant/.

About Chicken Salad ChickChicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact: Paige AlonsoFish Consulting954-893-9150 palonso@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-relocates-mount-pleasant-restaurant-to-upgraded-location-with-all-new-drive-thru-and-expanded-seating-301395586.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Comments / 0

counton2.com

Drive-thru grocery store opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers in Mount Pleasant can now experience a new kind of curbside grocery pickup. OPIE is the first drive-thru grocery store in the Charleston area. Unlike other grocery stores which offer curbside pickup for prescheduled orders, OPIE customers don’t have to schedule ahead and there are no extra fees or minimum orders.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
advocatemag.com

Drive-thru salad place may find new home in Preston Hollow

Our neighborhood may soon be getting a new salad place. Salad and Go, a drive-thru chain specializing in made-to-order salads, applied for a certificate of occupancy in our neighborhood at Marsh Lane and Walnut Hill Lane near Thomas Jefferson High School. There’s currently a Salad and Go in East Dallas...
RESTAURANTS
