Shannon Sharpe explains why he’s optimistic about the Lakers’ title hopes despite loss to Suns I UNDISPUTED

By FOX Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Davis scored 14 points for the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, but the purple and gold still fell 117-105 in their preseason matchup with the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't play for the second consecutive game, but new Lakers Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk combined for 26 points. Shannon Sharpe explains why he is optimistic about the Lakers being a championship despite no LeBron or Russ in last night's preseason game.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

