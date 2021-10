Please come and join the family as we celebrate the life of Jean Travers Silverio who passed away Dec. 20, 2020. We will gather to honor our mother and enjoy a casual afternoon sharing memories, laughter, food and drink. The celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Stanley Golf Course, Back Nine Tavern in New Britain from 1 to 4 p.m. All family and friends are welcome. If not fully vaccinated, please get tested before we gather. Thank you, Jean, Jim, Amy and Ellen.

