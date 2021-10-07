CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel Me Takes The Spotlight At Sold-Out Chicago Venture Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Me was invited to present at an event led by World Business Chicago - the Startup Chicago Chicago Venture Summit , which showcases up and coming startups, connecting them to investors and strategic partners to create valuable partnerships.

Chicago has been growing rapidly as a key venture and startup city with venture funding increasing over the years to reach over $6B in 2021 with over 10 unicorns. Sponsored by Google, J.P. Morgan Chase, Accenture, Silicon Valley Bank and TMX - the three-day summit was a can't-miss event for Chicago founders and venture capitalists alike as they enter into 2022, a year that will set the standard for the post-pandemic world.

The partnerships made this year will be incredibly valuable to startups as investors seek out innovative business models, especially those that hold social responsibility and environmental consciousness as a top priority. "For one-of-a-kind companies like Fuel Me, this is an ideal ecosystem and one that is full of opportunity," as stated by Fuel Me CEO, Carlo Passacantando, while presenting at the Chicago Venture Summit.

Fuel Me was selected to showcase its revolutionary technology as part of the Transportation, Distribution, & Logistics (TDL) Innovation Showcase sponsored by EY Wavespace platform in front of more than 130 other startups, founders, and entrepreneurs - over 450+ participants and 160+ VC/investment firms in attendance.

Post-pandemic, the TDL industry is experiencing exponential growth. Efficient fuel management, EV fueling, and cost-effectiveness are top-of-mind for many investors. Fuel Me is proud to have been a part of this prestigious event and is excited to take advantage of the opportunities to partner with investors and corporate partners who share a passion for innovation, sustainability, and efficiency.

Fuel Me is a first-of-its-kind cloud-based technology company. Their cutting-edge solutions for both traditional and EV fueling will be leading the industry in the years to follow. To learn more about Fuel Me and their revolutionary platform, visit fuel.me .

Website: http://www.fuel.me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFuelMe LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fuel-me/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialFuelMe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialfuelme/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-me-takes-the-spotlight-at-sold-out-chicago-venture-summit-301395591.html

SOURCE Fuel Me

