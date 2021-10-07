CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Charles City’s Lincoln Elementary Welcomes Highway 18 Resurfacing Completion

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highway 18 resurfacing project through Charles City has had a direct impact on Lincoln Elementary School since the start of the school year. The highway includes 4th Avenue, which borders the southside of the school property. The paving project has meant limited access to neighboring sidewalks and where students are dropped off and picked up by buses. Principal Marcia DeVore says that changed just this week as the road construction nears completion.

