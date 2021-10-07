CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Woman Facing Assault, Harassment Charges in North Iowa

By Mark Pitz
Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota woman is facing assault and harassment charges in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Linda Gerard of Canton was detained in Decorah after an incident that occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Gerard was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; and third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

