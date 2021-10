The trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming film The Last Duel was released today. The The Last Duel trailer takes a point of pride that the film is based on a true story. The film is based on a book of the same name that was written by Eric Jager. The Last Duel seems to promise brutal fights and a stacked cast including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer. Not only do the famous actors appear in the film but also share writing credits. This is the first time they have joined to write a film since Good Will Hunting.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO