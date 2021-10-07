CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sens. Cruz, Menendez, Colleagues Send Bipartisan Letter to Expand Sanctions on Nicaragua to Include Daniel Ortega

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and I this week sent a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken drawing attention to the Ortega regime's harassment and jailing of over 150 opposition leaders, including Presidential candidates, and its ongoing authoritarian crackdown in advance of the country's November 2021 presidential election. We call for increased efforts to secure the immediate release of political prisoners targeted by Ortega, urging the Biden administration to expand its use of sanctions authorities granted under the NICA Act and the RENACER Act to designate Ortega as well as his regime's top military brass.

