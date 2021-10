Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, has announced that Tuesday, October 12, is the last day citizens may register to vote prior to the General Election on November 2. Her office will have extended hours on October 12 until 6:00 p.m. for citizens to register to vote prior to the General Election. Citizens should re-register if they have moved or changed their names. If a citizen is not certain if they are registered correctly they should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 785-238-3912 or check on line www.gearycounty.org; click on the “Election Information” icon on the left hand side of the screen, click on the link to Voter View.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO