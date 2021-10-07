CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Alberto Urrea shares the blueprint for "The House of Broken Angels".

By Mark McLemore
azpm.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the October 7th, 2021 edition of ARIZONA SPOTLIGHT with host Mark McLemore:. The multi-talented Angelo Moore, front man and saxophonist for the legendary band Fishbone, has been creating music and art at breakneck speed for his entire life. He is the star of ForeverMoore: The Angelo Project, a new documentary featured in the 17th annual Tucson Film & Music Festival through October 11th. Mark talks with Utah-based filmmaker Tisa Zito about bottling lightning and boxing-up thunder to create the film.

www.azpm.org

The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
