Luis Alberto Urrea shares the blueprint for "The House of Broken Angels".

Your browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the October 7th, 2021 edition of ARIZONA SPOTLIGHT with host Mark McLemore:. The multi-talented Angelo Moore, front man and saxophonist for the legendary band Fishbone, has been creating music and art at breakneck speed for his entire life. He is the star of ForeverMoore: The Angelo Project, a new documentary featured in the 17th annual Tucson Film & Music Festival through October 11th. Mark talks with Utah-based filmmaker Tisa Zito about bottling lightning and boxing-up thunder to create the film.www.azpm.org
