Single-family home construction jumps more than 40% in Phoenix, Tucson

With unprecedented labor and construction supplies shortages standing in the way, you would think new home construction is stagnant. In fact, according to data collected by Omnis Panels over the past two years, it’s on the rise from coast to coast. In Metro Phoenix, single-family home construction jumped 42% between June 2020 and June 2021. Tucson saw an even bigger increase, with single-family home construction jumping 46% between June 2020 and June 2021.