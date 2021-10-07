CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Best Rotary Hammer Drills for Concrete and Masonry Work

By Alex Rennie
Road & Track
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a standard hammer drill and a masonry bit can handle a few small concrete or masonry holes, you probably want to get a rotary hammer drill for larger and more intensive jobs. These drills use an air-powered piston to supplement their drilling mode—think of hitting the back of the drill with a hammer while you’re drilling—which creates a powerful impact per blow, and makes them extremely effective at heavy-duty tasks. They’re heavier and bulkier than standard hammer drills, but their added efficiency is usually worth the extra weight, completing tasks in seconds that would take lighter-duty drills several minutes.

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
T3.com

Corded vs Cordless Drills: what’s best for your next DIY project?

A power drill is one of those tools that ends up becoming a beloved item. Like a favourite pair of pants, it feels comfortable to use and gets on with the task in hand with minimal fuss. As a result, you end up reaching for it (or them, if we’re talking about pants) at every opportunity.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Robb Report

There’s a Giant Hole in the Middle of This 226-Foot Superyacht Concept—and That’s the Point

A gaping hole in the side of a superyacht is usually considered a bad thing, but not according to Lazzarini. The Italian design studio, known for churning out all manner of disruptive creations, has just unveiled a new 226-footer with a giant void smack-dab in the middle of the superstructure. The concept, which has been fittingly named Shape, has a truly singular silhouette with sleek, futuristic lines and a gleaming silver hull that hints at the next-gen tech incorporated throughout. The standout feature is, of course, the arc, or “hole deck” as Lazzarini calls it, which can be customized to each seafarer’s needs....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammer Drill#Rotary Hammer#Masonry
Dallas News

Here’s the pickup truck for 2022 that gets 51 mpg

Even if you never thought you’d need a pickup, the 2022 Ford Maverick will convince you otherwise. For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. Its return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: to provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77% of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

The Aterra RV Is An Off-Road Tiny Home That Looks Like A Space Ship

Are you looking for the ultimate overland-ready Ram 3500? Well, the team at AT Overland Equipment has the rig for you. Welcome to the Aterra XL, an overlander built with the best technology currently available for a go-anywhere off-the-grid camper. This innovative overland build combines unique tech and smart design to create a cutting-edge overlander ready to take on any trail. Let’s see what makes the AT Overland Equipment Aterra XL so special.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Huge solar storm hitting Earth today could cause mass disruption for power grids and satellites, agency warns

An enormous solar flare is expected to hit Earth today, potentially affecting power grids and generating an aurora in northern latitudes.The coronal mass ejection originates from the Sun, which is caused by a huge burst of electrically conducting plasma.An alert published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informed that we should expect “weak power grid fluctuations” and satellite “orientation irregularities” which could increase drag on craft in low Earth orbit.The agency rates the storm as G2, which means it is moderately strong. It is expected to arrive around midday and will continue until 12 October.  "Aurora is...
ASTRONOMY
Gazette

Around the House: Concrete backyard not the best option

Dear Ken: Our backyard is mostly dirt and cockleburs. Also, we have big dogs, and they are affected by all the mess. We are thinking of concreting most of it. What do you think? — Candice. Answer: I think it’ll be very expensive. The guys will have to haul the...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KDVR.com

Best work boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In some professions, it’s essential to protect your feet from potential hazards and injuries. Those professions include working in construction, carpentry, logging, or any job that requires you to work with heavy objects and dangerous tools. For such jobs, closed-toed shoes aren’t only necessary, they must be heavy-duty work boots that can withstand a beating.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Eucalyptus-Imprinted Concrete Homes

Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos architectural firm designed a Quito-based home by combining eucalyptus and concrete for a textured facade. The house is made from board-formed concrete. Its exterior walls are imprinted with eucalyptus planks for a unique design. The Ecuadorian home is low-slung and located on a corner lot in the...
VISUAL ART
manisteenews.com

Garber named 'Best Dealerships to Work For of 2021'

Automotive News has named six Garber dealerships in the Great Lakes Bay Region as the nation’s best automotive dealerships to work for: A prestigious title given to select dealerships across the nation. The “Best Dealerships to Work For” list honors dealerships’ commitment to cultivating a positive work environment and achieving...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

COSL Drilling Rig Set For North Sea Work With Ithaca

COSL Drilling Europe was awarded a contract by Ithaca Energy for work on the Abigail and Captain projects in the North Sea off the UK. Offshore rig provider COSL Drilling Europe has been awarded a contract by Ithaca Energy for work on the Abigail well and phase two of the Captain subsea development in the North Sea off the UK.
BUSINESS
pilebuck.com

Junttan Brings New Line of XCMG Rotary Drilling Rigs to U.S.

Laurel, Del.: Junttan USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Junttan Oy, has signed a dealer agreement to represent XCMG foundation drilling rigs in the United States. These rigs, custom-built by XCMG for Junttan, will be backed by a full line of drilling tools, temporary casings, shoes, drive adapters, and teeth. Junttan...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This 79-Foot Tender Concept Is What Would Happen if a Racing Yacht and a Spaceship Had a Baby

While practical, tenders are not always the most stylish boats on the water. One design firm is aiming to change that. Bury Design, an Australian studio helmed by noted naval architect and sailor Paul Bury, has just unveiled a futuristic new 79-footer that was conceived as a counterpoint to the modern planing dayboat. The concept, known as Inception 24, sports a lightweight, narrow hull that was inspired by racing yachts. It has been specially engineered to deliver in terms of both efficiency and speed. In addition, the studio says the tender’s svelte form will result in a smooth, steady ride that’s akin...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
holtonrecorder.net

Concrete work wraps up at DSB branch

A work crew from Excell Concrete of Hoyt — including, from left to right in the photo above, Dylan McClane, RJ Bone, Jason McClane, Duane Daugherty and Jason Ogden — smoothed out wet concrete on the parking lot in front of the Denison State Bank branch building on U.S. Highway 75 on Friday, wrapping up a week of concrete work at the branch bank, according to branch manager Sherry Burns. (Photo by Brian Sanders)
DENISON, KS
Robb Report

These New Eco-Friendly Homes in Upstate New York Turn Wood Into a Luxury Material

Just 10 minutes outside Livingston Manor in the heart of New York’s Catskills, a new luxury development is underway: the Catskill Project‘s 120-acre site will eventually feature 17 custom-designed single-family homes, each with a plot of land up to six acres. Buyers can personalize the elements of the two- or three-bedroom design off plan, and move in between 12 to 18 months after purchase; prices start at $895,000. So far, so unremarkable—just another land grab to satisfy the urban exodus initiated during the pandemic. But what sets these mansions apart from rival developments is their emphasis on the environment, minimizing the...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

A concrete solution to carbon capture

A newly developed concrete – made from recycled construction waste and industrial exhaust gases – could reduce construction emissions, suggests a study published in Journal of Advanced Concrete Technology. This shows promise for a cleaner construction future when natural resources are limited. The concrete industry is enormous – so large,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Most concrete produces pollution. This concrete is made of it

Concrete is the world’s most widely used building material, and it’s also one of the world’s biggest sources of carbon emissions. The production of all the concrete for our sidewalks, buildings, and bridges is responsible for about 8% of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere globally. In the face of a changing climate, the material that builds our world is the same one destroying it.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy