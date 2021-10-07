The Best Rotary Hammer Drills for Concrete and Masonry Work
While a standard hammer drill and a masonry bit can handle a few small concrete or masonry holes, you probably want to get a rotary hammer drill for larger and more intensive jobs. These drills use an air-powered piston to supplement their drilling mode—think of hitting the back of the drill with a hammer while you’re drilling—which creates a powerful impact per blow, and makes them extremely effective at heavy-duty tasks. They’re heavier and bulkier than standard hammer drills, but their added efficiency is usually worth the extra weight, completing tasks in seconds that would take lighter-duty drills several minutes.www.roadandtrack.com
