CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Whoopi Goldberg stopped dating younger men because it can be ‘tiring’

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a discussion about age gaps in relationships on Wednesday’s The View co-host Sara Haines ask the 65-year-old comedian whether she prefers older or younger men.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Barbara Corcoran Apologies To Whoopi Goldberg For Fat-Shaming Joke

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran apologized to Whoopi Goldberg after a fat joke made at the expense of “The View” host backfired. What Happened: Corcoran was a guest on Thursday’s edition of “The View” and discussed the Good American denim brand created by Emma Grede, who made history as the first Black female judge on “Shark Tank.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Sister Act 3 starring Whoopi Goldberg gets big update

Sister Act's first sequel, Back in the Habit, came out a year after the original. Almost twenty years on, fans are still waiting for a third outing. However, things are finally moving forward with Sister Act 3, which is set to be yet another retro revival at Disney+, which is fast becoming the home of nostalgic comebacks.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Joy Behar Encourages Women To Date Younger Men: ‘I’m Not Wheeling Anybody Around’

During a discussion about what’s an appropriate age gap in dating, Joy Behar hilariously told women to find themselves a younger man!. Joy Behar, 78, has some advice for women: marry a younger man! The comedian offered her opinion during a discussion about a Reddit post, asking whether two people aged 30 and 19 were appropriate to date each other during a Wednesday October 6 episode of The View. Joy explained that she has the outlook because her husband Steve Janowitz (who she’s been married to since 2011) is seven years younger than she is!
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sara Haines
MovieWeb

Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3 Finds Its Writer and Director

The next Sister Act movie has found its creative team. With Whoopi Goldberg on board to return, Sister Act 3 was previously announced by Disney as an upcoming exclusive title that will stream on Disney+. While it was known that Goldberg would return, it's now being reported that Tim Federle has signed on to direct the sequel with Madhuri Shekar writing the script. Goldberg is also producing alongside Tyler Perry and Tom Leonardis.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Relationship To Judaism

Whoopi Goldberg's name has been forever immortalized in popular culture thanks to her stand-up comedy, her Oscar-winning film work, and her long-running gig as moderator of "The View." But the accredited name on her seminal works is not the one she was born with. The EGOT winner was originally named Caryn Elaine Johnson; like many celebrities, she adopted a stage name — and the first part of the name came to be in the most Goldberg way possible. "When you're performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door," she explained to The New York Times Magazine in 2006, adding, "So if you get a little gassy, you've got to let it go. So people used to say to me, You are like a whoopee cushion. And that's where the name came from."
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

Exclusive 'The Stand' Gag Reel Shows James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, and Greg Kinnear Messing Up

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are releasing The Stand on Blu-ray and DVD today, and Collider has your exclusive look at part of the bonus content for the limited series release — because who doesn't love a gag reel? The Stand's Blu-ray and DVD three-disc release is officially available for fans to own on October 5. A two-pack featuring the original 1994 miniseries as well as the 2020 adaptation will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Lifetime catches Whoopi Goldberg in Web

NEWS BRIEF: A+E Networks-owned US cablenet Lifetime has greenlit an original TV movie from exec producer Whoppi Goldberg, inspired by one of the first US cases of so-called sextortion. Caught in His Web stars Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming, NYPD Blue, The Real) as a detective who is determined to help...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Meghan King Is Dating Joe Biden's Nephew (PICS)

Meghan King went Instagram official with her new boyfriend over the weekend, and now we're learning more about the special guy in her life. According to multiple reports, Meghan's man is Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden. PEOPLE and Page Six report that Cuffe is an attorney based in Los Angeles. The reports add that his mom is the president's sister and advisor, Valerie Biden Owens.
THEATER & DANCE
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy