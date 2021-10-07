Graduates work for firms committed to improving our world

While internships are an established part of professional and science graduate programs, they have been a less common opportunity for humanities graduate students. Now, departments and universities are realizing the many benefits for encouraging humanities graduate students to participate in workplace learning. These experiences provide students with a chance to apply their skills, ranging from archival research to critical analysis, to workplaces outside of the academy. Internships bolster students’ confidence and widen their interest in careers beyond faculty roles. In some cases, an internship helps a student to fine tune their research focus or reenergizes them for the dissertation process. Least of all, these collaborative experiences give workplace partners a keener sense of the advantages offered by workers with advanced degrees.

