CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Graduates work for firms committed to improving our world

By Faculty/staff report Facebook Twitter
smcvt.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses formally committed to improving the world can receive certification as “B Corps” companies through a relatively recent international program of the past 15 years. On Wednesday evening, October 6 in the Dion Center Roy Room, a panel of Saint Michael’s graduates working for B Corps companies told about 30 students, faculty and staff what this designation looks like in their daily work for local companies and why it matters.

www.smcvt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
t2conline.com

How To Work With Nonprofit Executive Search Firms

When hiring an executive search company, everyone is focused on the candidate’s background and work experience. While these are vital aspects, most people do not consider some fundamental questions that could uncover problems that could be present. These are five areas you must look into when deciding which executive search firm is best for your business.
uiowa.edu

Working the Humanities: Humanities Graduate Students Share Their Internship Experiences

While internships are an established part of professional and science graduate programs, they have been a less common opportunity for humanities graduate students. Now, departments and universities are realizing the many benefits for encouraging humanities graduate students to participate in workplace learning. These experiences provide students with a chance to apply their skills, ranging from archival research to critical analysis, to workplaces outside of the academy. Internships bolster students’ confidence and widen their interest in careers beyond faculty roles. In some cases, an internship helps a student to fine tune their research focus or reenergizes them for the dissertation process. Least of all, these collaborative experiences give workplace partners a keener sense of the advantages offered by workers with advanced degrees.
Silicon Republic

How graduates can prepare for working life this year

Professionals from three major employers share their tips for today’s graduates. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve put the spotlight on graduates, gaining unique insights into what it’s like joining a company as part of a graduate programme. We’ve also highlighted a number of companies that are looking for...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Corps#Certified B Corporations#College#Vermont Creamery#Ben Jerry
Minnesota Daily

New Graduate advocacy group aims to make improvements for students

This fall, the University of Minnesota’s Council of Graduate Students (COGS) recruited new members to form the COGS Advocacy Group to address graduate student issues after a year and a half of social unrest and the pandemic exacerbating unattended issues of work and schooling. At the recent COGS general assembly...
Daily Nebraskan

Debra Hope to work towards inclusion as dean of graduate studies

Debra Hope has been appointed as Dean of Graduate Studies following a career of over thirty years spent contributing to the psychology department and various inclusion efforts throughout the community. The appointment was announced on Aug. 19, and Hope assumed the position on Sept. 1. Hope replaces Tim Carr who...
EDUCATION
alextimes.com

ACPS graduation, dropout rates improve

In 2021, Alexandria City Public Schools achieved its highest on-time graduation rate and lowest dropout rate since the Virginia Department of Education began reporting this data in 2008, according to a news release. Specifically, ACPS reported a 9% increase in the on-time graduation rate, from 82% in 2020 to 91%...
stevenspoint.news

Neighborhood works to improve community landscaping

STEVENS POINT – A local neighborhood is putting the beauty back into their boulevard. John Schultz of Schultz Energy Consulting was tired of seeing his neighborhood’s landscaping falling prey to over-fertilization or underwatering, offering a drab entryway to their community. He felt that his neighbors were also sick of the...
TheConversationAU

How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
TECHNOLOGY
smcvt.edu

Professor Vantine strengthens College ties to French heritage

On Monday, October 4 of this week, Saint Michael’s Associate Professor of French Peter Vantine participated in a ceremony at City Hall in Burlington during which Lise Veronneau was officially named the new Honorary Consul of France in Vermont. Professor Vantine was invited to make remarks at the ceremony as...
Travel Weekly

Kuoni commits to hybrid head office working

Hybrid working is being introduced by Kuoni for head office staff. Staff will be free to choose to work from home, the office, or a mix of both from January 1. There will be a commitment to work from the office up to three days each month for specific tasks, such as team meetings and training.
Andover Townsman

Weaver working to improve her hometown

Though Shirley Weaver retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Marietta, Ga., and now splits her time between homes in Bluefield and The Villages, in Florida, her heart still belongs to her hometown of Mullens. Through the City of Mullens Foundation, Weaver has helped lead efforts to restore Mullens to the...
MULLENS, WV
The 74

New KIPP Scholarship Will Help College Grads At Risk of Being ‘Underemployed’

The KIPP charter school network’s announcement of another scholarship program designed to launch their alumni into successful careers — and avoid the underemployment problems of years past — represents the latest mile marker along a steep learning curve. The nation’s largest group of K-12 charter schools said last week that the Ruth and Norman Rales […]
ADVOCACY
RiverBender.com

State Of Illinois Joins Siue-SBDC And Local Leaders To Encourage Businesses To Apply For Back To Business (B2B) Grants

EDWARDSVILLE - On Tuesday, October 12th, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will join state and local leaders to boost small business recovery grants for the Southwest Region. DCEO will join State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), SIUE- Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and other community navigators, to remind businesses that the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grants program application will close on Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
HeySoCal

Cerritos College to require COVID vaccines for students/staff in January

Staff and students at Cerritos College will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to work or attend classes on campus beginning next year. The vaccine mandate will take effect Jan. 3. The policy, approved by the college’s Board of Trustees last week, allows for religious or medical exemptions “with proper documentation.” People receiving an exemption will have to undergo weekly COVID testing to access any in-person facility.
CERRITOS, CA
KREX

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy