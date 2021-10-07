Graduates work for firms committed to improving our world
Businesses formally committed to improving the world can receive certification as “B Corps” companies through a relatively recent international program of the past 15 years. On Wednesday evening, October 6 in the Dion Center Roy Room, a panel of Saint Michael’s graduates working for B Corps companies told about 30 students, faculty and staff what this designation looks like in their daily work for local companies and why it matters.www.smcvt.edu
Comments / 0