Tears for Fears Detail First LP in 17 Years, ‘The Tipping Point’

By Ryan Reed
929thelake.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTears for Fears will release their first album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, on Feb. 25. The British art-pop band teased the project with the textured title track. The shadowy song — inspired by the death of cofounder Roland Orzabal’s wife Caroline in 2017 — was cowritten by the singer and multi-instrumentalist with guitarist Charlton Pettus; production was handled by the band, Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.

