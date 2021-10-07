Westchester County, NY — October 7, 2021 — It is the wish of every person to retire in an area that meets their retirement needs and requirements. Therefore, the choice of the retirement area varies from one person to another. For instance, a person might wish to retire to a beach house, while another might prefer a condo in the woods. Regardless of your requirements, we have compiled a list of the best places to retire in the US. These areas have various characteristics capable of meeting most of the needs of a retiree.